What was the result of the FIFA inspection of the BBVA Stadium as the World Cup venue in 2026

The BBVA Stadium was the first to be inspected in Mexico (Photo: Instagram @ kikejuarezmty)

However, from this moment on, some details are beginning to be arranged to be ready for the World Cup.

Therefore, the FIFA It began with the inspection of some of the venues that have been nominated by their respective federations to host World Cup matches. Today it was the turn of the BBVA Stadium, home of the Rayados de Monterrey. They met at the venue Jose Gonzalez Ornelas, President of the Administrative Council of Rayados; Colin Smith, general director and coordinator of FIFA events and the vice president of the FIFA, Victor Montaglini.

Montagliani was clear when announcing that they will continue with the inspections at the Rayados stadium to have a verdict about being able to become the headquarters of the 2026 World Cup and that until the first quarter of the following year is when a decision is made in this regard. At a press conference he shared the first impressions of the venue:

“We arrived this morning and initially we were with the team here in Monterrey, we had a small meeting, but we go to the stadium tomorrow to inspect and when we have a World Cup the most important thing is the field, but we also have other things”

Rayados’ house is one of the most current stadiums in Mexico (Photo: World Architecture Festival)

“The team is going to inspect, but we know that here in Monterrey, in Mexico, there is no lack of passion in this meeting and already has the passion that a venue for the World Cup needs, we are going to work very hard, start this path towards 2026 and next year we are going to make a decision about everything, but right now it is important to work. We have nothing concrete, next year, in the month of February or March we will make a decision for the headquarters”He added.

The also president of the Concacaf is located in Nuevo León, after the Monterrey stadium is under the supervision of a delegation from the FIFA.

Montagliani assured that so far the idea is that both Mexico, Canada and the United States have a meeting on the opening day, but that issue will also be resumed until the following year.

“The document says that the first three opening games in three countries, Canada, the United States and Mexico, right now it is the same idea of ​​the three games, but it needs more time to analyze this, the important thing is not only the field, but the competition format and we are going to take everything at the beginning of next year ”, he expressed.

The Monterrey stage was inaugurated in 2015 (Photo: Instagram @ capitalrayada)

Jose Gonzalez Ornelas assured that Nuevo León is ready to become a World Cup headquarters and that there will also be a meeting with the State authorities during this visit of the FIFA delegation.

“We are going to have work sessions with FIFA authorities, they will take place between today and tomorrow, we also have a work program to talk with our authorities, a very important factor in the search for this venue, we have all the conditions such as city ​​and we have the appropriate stadium to be considered in bringing football of this quality to this city, “he said.

Finally, Colin Smith He expressed that when they come to a city to inspect they not only see the stadium, but other things such as the organization of the city, security agencies, transportation, lodging and everything has to be together to integrate it.

The BBVA Stadium is the first of the sports venues to be supervised in Mexico. The other two are the Akron Stadium from Guadalajara and the Aztec stadium on the Mexico City.

