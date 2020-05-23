What We Do In The Shadows renewed for a third series

Hit vampire mockumentary series What We Do In The Shadows has been renewed for a third season – shortly earlier than the second run arrives within the UK.

The series, which is made for cable community FX within the US and is predicated on Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the identical identify, follows a group of vampires residing collectively in a houseshare in New York.

And based on Deadline, the order of a third season follows elevated viewing figures for the second series within the US – with figures reportedly up 25% from the primary run.

Saying the renewal, president of unique programming at FX, Nick Grad, mentioned, “We’re extremely blissful that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows.

“Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our superb forged proceed to make one of many funniest and greatest comedy series on TV.”

The present stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, whereas legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hammill makes an look in series 2.

Talking in regards to the second series, Demetriou advised RadioTimes.com, “It’s from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and there’s nothing they will’t do.

“In series two you simply get to know increasingly more about this world that they dwell in, and their home and their relationships. Tons extra intercourse, tons extra blood. What’s to not like?”

What We Do within the Shadows involves BBC Two within the coming weeks – should you’re trying for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.