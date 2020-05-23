‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX – Variety

“What We Do in the Shadows” has been renewed for a 3rd season at FX.

The information comes as the collection continues to be in the midst of its second season, with the season finale set to air on June 10. Per FX, the collection is averaging 3.2 million viewers per episode throughout all platforms in its second season, up 25% over Season 1.

“We’re extremely comfortable that critics and audiences are all in on ‘Shadows,’” mentioned Nick Grad, president of authentic programming for FX Leisure. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our superb forged proceed to make certainly one of the funniest and greatest comedy collection on TV.”

“What We Do in the Shadows,” based mostly on the function movie of the similar title by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, paperwork the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the trendy world of Staten Island with the assist of their human acquainted, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Over the course of the second season, the vampires attempt to discover their means in a world of human Tremendous Bowl events, web trolls, an power vampire who will get a promotion and turns into drunk on energy and naturally, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State space. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or perhaps only a acquainted for the remainder of his life?

Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms are govt producers with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson. The collection is produced by FX Productions.

The collection has acquired constructive critiques from critics, with the first two seasons averaging a 97% crucial approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.