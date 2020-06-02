What We Do in the Shadows season 2 spoiler-free evaluate: Fangs for the memories

When Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s vampire comedy film What We Do in the Shadows debuted in 2014, it didn’t cross my thoughts that it could make a superb sitcom. Sure, it was brilliantly humorous, however the subject material – a nest of absurd, theatrical bloodsuckers dwelling in a houseshare – was so off-the-wall that I wouldn’t have imagined it could make as excellent a switch to TV because it has. Higher as a one-off cult film, you’d be forgiven for pondering.

However when the small-screen version of What We Do in the Shadows first got here to our screens in 2019, it was so completely shaped you’d have thought it had been working for years. Starring Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou as a brand new gang of vampires dwelling in New York, the first season was a hilarious mixture of absurd camp comedy and basic horror tropes, all laced with showrunner Clement’s trademark dry humour.

Now, Laszlo, Nandor and Nadja – together with “vitality vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and acquainted Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) – are again for a second run of episodes on BBC Two, with all 10 episodes additionally dropping on BBC iPlayer as a field set on June 11th. And fortunately there’s not a touch of the Troublesome Second Album to be discovered as the collection grows in confidence and scope whereas nonetheless delivering common stomach laughs.

In the first 4 episodes alone the collection well subverts outdated stereotypes of necromancy and séances as the gang elevate a well-recognized from the useless and confront ghosts from their previous, whereas later tales see them absurdly arrive at a ‘Excellent Owl’ social gathering in their medieval finery and concern the curse of an old-school chain e-mail.

Additional on, we’re promised a highlight on the droning Colin Robinson (a vamp who drains vitality slightly than blood) as he grows in energy in addition to Berry’s courtly Laszlo Cravenworth, who makes an attempt to reinvent himself as a good-time American bartender named “Jackie Daytona” in a ridiculously deadpan storyline starring Star Wars’ Mark Hamill.

There’s additionally one thing of a throughline on the subject of meek wannabe vampire and “acquainted” Guillermo, who found his slaying heritage at the finish of season one. Regardless of his longstanding dream to grow to be a creature of the night time, he retains unintentionally plunging stakes into the hearts of any fiends who cross his path, resulting in elevated pressure together with his grasp Nandor (Novak).

However as ever, it’s the littler moments that make What We Do in the Shadows actually sing – the fearsome repute and dramatic self-absorption of the vampires crossed with the mediocre occasions of their day-to-day (or slightly night-to-night) existences. The sight of a bejewelled, coiffed supernatural being sitting uncomfortably on the couch of a neighbour – or Matt Berry’s unrepeatable pronunciation of Tucson, Arizona.

Sure, this collection is at its greatest when the stakes are low (sorry). And with one other season already confirmed, we will solely be fangful (sorry once more) that there’s but extra enjoyable available with the ghouls of Staten Island.

What We Do in the Shadows begins airing on Tuesday 11th June on BBC Two, and the total collection is obtainable on BBC iPlayer on the identical date