What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

What We Do in the Shadows is one of the most acclaimed and beloved comedy series on television. The FX mockumentary, which follows the misadventures of a group of eccentric vampire roommates on Staten Island, has delighted audiences for five hilarious seasons. And the good news is that the show is not done yet – What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a sixth and final season!

Fans have eagerly anticipated the return of Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin Robinson, and the ever-suffering familiar Guillermo.

After the wild events of season 5, which saw Guillermo finally achieve his dream of becoming a vampire before quickly realizing it wasn’t for him, the stage is set for an epic conclusion to the series. What can we expect from What We Do in the Shadows season 6? Read on to find out!

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Release Date:

The sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows is set to premiere on October 21, 2024. This means fans won’t have to wait longer to see their favorite vampires back on their screens. Production on season 6 wrapped up in May 2024, so the cast and crew have been hard at work bringing this saga to a close.

While it’s always bittersweet when a beloved show ends, series star Harvey Guillén has expressed that season 6 is the “perfect amount of time” for the story to conclude.

After seven years of chronicling the misadventures of the Staten Island vampire house, the time has come to say goodbye. But if the past five seasons are any indication, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will surely deliver plenty of laughs, scares, and surprise twists before the final credits roll.

What We Do in the Shadows Series Storyline Overview:

What We Do in the Shadows first premiered on FX in 2019. It introduced viewers to Nandor the Relentless, Laszlo Cravensworth, Nadja of Antipaxos, and energy vampire Colin Robinson—a quartet of eccentric vampires living together in Staten Island. The series is a mockumentary-style spin-off of the 2014 film of the same name, created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

Throughout five seasons, the show follows the vampires’ daily lives, interactions with the modern world, and their familiar human, Guillermo, who longs to become a vampire himself.

Along the way, the series has featured a hilarious array of supernatural creatures, from werewolves and witches to gargoyles and energy vampires. The show has won critical acclaim for its clever writing, outstanding ensemble cast, and perfect balance of horror and humor.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Expected Storyline:

While plot details for the final season of What We Do in the Shadows are being kept tightly under wraps, we can expect a few key things based on how season 5 ended.

After finally getting turned into a vampire by his friend Derek, Guillermo changed his heart and decided the vampire lifestyle wasn’t for him after all.

In the season 5 finale, Nandor restored Guillermo’s humanity by staking Derek, leaving Guillermo once again as a mere human. This sets the stage for Guillermo’s story to close in season 6, as he figures out where he truly belongs in the supernatural world.

The other significant development was the rapid aging and de-aging of Colin Robinson, the energy vampire whose 100th birthday led to his apparent death and rebirth as a baby-like version of himself.

By the end of season 5, the adult Colin had regained his memories and taken back control of the vampires’ finances. This is sure to have significant implications for the group moving forward.

Beyond that, fans can likely expect more of the same delightfully bizarre hijinks that have made What We Do in the Shadows such a hit.

The show’s quirky sense of humor will shine through whether the vampires are running a nightclub, dealing with supernatural threats, or just bickering.

What We Do in the Shadows Series Cast Members:

The core cast of What We Do in the Shadows has remained consistent throughout the show’s run, and they’ll all be back for the final season:

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Kristen Schaal will also return as the mysterious Guide, the vampire council’s representative who frequently clashes with the Staten Island housemates.

Over the years, the show has also featured many hilarious guest stars, from Dave Bautista and Tilda Swinton to Mark Hamill and Sofia Coppola. Fans will undoubtedly hope for some big-name cameos to help send the series in style.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 List of Episodes:

While the episode titles and plot details for What We Do in the Shadows season 6 have not been revealed yet, we do know that the final season will consist of 10 episodes, just like the previous seasons.

Fans can expect the show to air its last batch of new episodes in the fall of 2024, continuing its tradition of premiering new seasons around late summer/early autumn.

Episode 1: “The Mall”

Episode 2: “A Night Out with the Guys”

Episode 3: “Pride Parade”

Episode 4: “The Campaign”

Episode 5: “Local News”

Episode 6: “Urgent Care”

Episode 7: “Hybrid Creatures”

Episode 8: “The Roast”

Episode 9: “A Weekend at Morrigan Manor”

Episode 10: “Exit Interview”

What We Do in the Shadows Series Creators Team:

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Jemaine Clement, who co-wrote and co-directed the 2014 film of the same name with Taika Waititi. Along with Waititi, Paul Simms, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush, Clement has been an executive producer on the TV series since its beginning.

The show’s writing team has remained relatively consistent over its five-season run, with Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, and Sarah Naftalis playing key roles. Directors have included Clement, Waititi, Kyle Newacheck, Yana Gorskaya, and Tig Fong.

With the creative team that brought this beloved series to life now working to wrap it up, fans can rest assured that What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will stay true to the show’s unique vision and leave the vampires of Staten Island in a satisfying place.

Where to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6?

Like the previous seasons, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will air first on the FX network in the United States. Then, the new episodes will be available to stream the next day on FX’s sister streaming service, Hulu.

The show airs on the Disney+ streaming platform for viewers in other countries. So, no matter where you are, you can tune in to see how the Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja saga ends.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Trailer Release Date:

Unfortunately, the first trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 6 has no firm release date yet. Given that production wrapped in May 2024, fans will likely have to wait longer before getting a proper glimpse of the final season.

The good news is that teasers and promotional materials should start rolling out in the months leading up to the October 2024 premiere. Keep an eye out for the first trailer, which will hopefully arrive sometime in the summer of 2024 to whet fans’ appetites for the show’s swan song.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Final Words:

For five seasons now, What We Do in the Shadows has delighted audiences with its perfect blend of horror, humor, and heart. The show’s talented ensemble cast, clever writing, and unique supernatural setting have made it a standout in the crowded landscape of TV comedies.

While it’s sad to see the series end, the knowledge that the creative team has had time to conclude the story should provide some comfort properly. Fans can look forward to one final season of vampire shenanigans as Guillermo, Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Colin, and the Guide all get the sendoff they deserve.

What We Do in the Shadows has carved out its own delightfully strange corner of the pop culture universe, and season 6 will be the perfect way to bring the curtain down on this beloved show. Here’s to one last trip to Staten Island with our favorite immortal misfits.