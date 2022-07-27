What went wrong with Checo Pérez in France and why Russell would have illegally overtaken him

Checo Pérez finished behind the two Mercedes in the French Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

The French Grand Prix was one of the most frustrating for fans of Czech Pérezbecause not only did he miss a clear opportunity to add his seventh podium of the year with four laps to go, but he was radically far from Max Verstappen in terms of performance and above him the two finished Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton y George Russell.

Who used to be his main rivals last year, now have a lower pace than Red Bull and they are out of contention for the drivers’ and constructors’ championships; so his defeat against the German single-seaters hit in a particular way in the team of Sergio Perez.

What triggered this “tragedy” was the strange way in which he lost third place with less than five laps to go, because after the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) deployed on the runway, it seemed that Czech was implausibly overtaken by Russellfor which the complaints against the Mexican were detonated.

Checo Pérez finished fourth in the French GP, behind Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

As soon as he was able to explain what happened, Czech Pérez hinted that something had happened VSC system failure, specifically with the message that indicates when the speed limits are about to end and you must prepare to accelerate again.

The confusion stemmed from the following: the message would have appeared to Sergio several corners earlier, so he kept to the limit of his delta time, which should not be exceeded while there is a safety car.

“There was a problem with the virtual safety car. They had given the indication that it finished outside (curve) 9 and it was not like that, it finished outside 15. When he stops safety car I was very close to my deltaSo I couldn’t speed up. I don’t understand what happened, I think they had a problem in the control tower, “explained the Mexican immediately.

Checo Pérez and George Russell have already had two clashes on the track. The first in Austria, which ended Sergio’s career, and the second in France (Photos: REUTERS/Molly Darlington//Leonhard Foeger)

This was confirmed by the FIA, who after the race confirmed that there was a problem in the software that programs this type of scenario; however, they denied that it influenced the result, since they all received the same information.

Who best explained this situation was Christian Hornerwho hinted that due to this confusion generated by the virtual safety car, “Russell was going thirty kilometers per hour faster than Czech when the VSC ended”.

In addition to the problem with the software, through social networks the discussion transcended by some images in which it was observed George Russell trying to overtake Czech still with the yellow flag displayed on the track, which prevents overtaking; however, there are two elements that discredit this claim.

Alleged yellow flag at the French GP when George Russell started the advance to Checo Pérez (Photo: F1TV)

The first of these lies in the fact that, during a Virtual Safety Carelectronic flags are not yellow, but only appear with the acronym VSC. When it is finished, the color automatically changes to green and the race resumes normally, so the not-so-green tone would be a visual effect, a product of the quality of the camera on board that transmits the formula 1.

Additionally, Adrian Bridgemotoring analyst for ESPNadded through his social networks that the authorization for any pilot to proceed with overtaking movements after any safety car is not based on the markings on the track, but on your steering wheel display and confirmed by your race engineer.

There is delayed that causes the slight delay with the signs of the track, which serves more as a reference to the public than to the pilots themselves, for which, in addition to the fact that there was no type of claim by Red Bull, the controversy was settled around the advance on the edge of race.

