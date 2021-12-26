What were the bad streaks in Mexican sports that broke in 2021

2021 was a year in which several teams and athletes ended their negative streaks in sport (Photo: Instagram / @ cruzazul / @ h.herrera16 – Cuartoscuro)

In October 2020, from Major League Baseball (MLB) news arrived that set a precedent for what would come in the following year. From the hand of Julio Urías, lhe Dodgers won a World Series again after 32 years. As in 1988 with Fernando Valenzuela, it took the presence of a Mexican in the dugout to break an extended drought. The trend transcended others sports and teams that in 2021 managed to break negative streaks.

Yoshimar Yotún launching himself in the title of Cruz Azul this 2021. | Photo: AFP

The first and most famous end of a streak without titles was obtained by The Blue Cross Machine. In a formidable tournament where, at the hand of Juan Reynoso, they managed to stay with the lead in the regular phase, those of La Noria managed to be crowned on the Azteca Stadium field. After having achieved the minimum advantage on the field of the Corona Stadium, a local draw was enough to win the title.

The person in charge of crowning his squad was the Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodriguez. He had barely restarted the second half, when a counterattack orchestrated by Joshimar Yotún reached the feet of the Little head. Without hesitation or rushing, he just brushed the ball to beat Carlos Acevedo. The marker did not move any more and the glory was painted in light blue, for the first time since Winter 1997.

Photo: Cuartoscuro

The most emotional achievement for a Mexican soccer team in 2021 it was for the Atlas of Guadalajara. On the distant April 22, 1951, the rojinegros were crowned before the staunch rival of their city, although that one represented the only star they obtained in 70 years. It was not until the Grita México Apertura 2021 that, with the help of Diego Cocca and the planning of the Orlegi Group, the most loyal fans of the circuit saw their team be crowned.

Atlante was champion of the MX Expansion League in Apertura 2021. (Photo: twitter / @ Atlante)

Although the last star for the Iron Colts was in 2007, when they were still competing in the First Division of Mexican Soccer. The azulgranas managed to end the bad luck of the Sports City Stadium. After defeating Jaiba Brava from Tampico Madero, in the Expansion League, they added their sixth title in history, as well as the third in the silver division.

At the same time, it became the first local team to win a championship throughout the 75-year history of the property located in front of the Plaza de Toros México. It is worth mentioning that the enclosure has been the home of teams such as America, Necaxa, Cruz Azul and even the Mexican National Team.

Las Rayadas won their second trophy and ended the formidable streak of the Amazons of the UANL (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

In the Liga MX Femenil, the Rayadas de Monterrey clashed with the Amazons from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL). Although those of San Nicolás de los Garza looked like the favorite painting, those directed by Eva Mirror They knew how to reverse a complicated panorama on the field of the University Stadium. In addition to winning the second title in the history of Monterrey FC, he denied his fifth star and the third in a row to the Tigres.

Héctor Herrera helped Atlético de Madrid end a seven-year negative streak (Photo: Instagram/@h.herrera16)

In an exciting championship that was defined until the last day, the Atlético de Madrid managed to break with the hegemony that Real Madrid and Barcelona they had built over the years. Although he was not such a sought-after player in recent matches, Diego Pablo Simeone recognized the fundamental role of the mexican for the colchoneros to conquer their league trophy number eleven, after seven years.

Checo Pérez became the first Mexican to reach the Formula 1 podium at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Among the athletes who broke the negative streaks was the Mexican pilot Sergio perez. In the year he came to Red Bull Racing, he became the first national runner to get on the podium from the Autodrome located in the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City. The event it had never happened before in the history of Formula 1.

