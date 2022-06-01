What were the conditions of Hugo Sánchez to lend his house to Luis García in Spain

Luis García lived in Hugo Sánchez’s house (Photo: Instagram/@garciaposti)

One of the characteristics of Hugo Sanchez it is his personality since on and off the court he was characterized by the demand and discipline with himself. In Mexican soccer he is recognized as one of the first strikers to be successful in Europe and to come out of Pumas.

As his successor in imitating his footsteps he tried to Luis Garcia Postigo, who in the 1990s arrived at Atlético de Madrid after a successful stint at the Universidad Nacional club. And whoever received him in Spain was about him Pentapichichi.

To facilitate the move of Luis GarciaHugo provided him with a house so that the striker auriazul will be installed in the old continent. Recently the current sports commentator TV Azteca revealed how was that loan y what conditions did you put Hugol so that he could settle in said residence.

Luis considered that it was not a wise decision to live in Hugo’s house because he did not live in Madrid (Photo: YouTube/Dr. García)

In an interview with Efrain Spark Velarde for his YouTube channel House Velardethe Doctor He told how it was living in that house. Although it was a kind offer from the former Real Madrid player, Luis considered that it was not the right decision because he did not live in Madrid and years later he regretted that choice.

“In my first year at Atlético, Hugo had returned to Mexico with América and had an empty house outside of Madrid, He very kindly offered it to me to live there. I regret not having lived in Madrid as such, having that experience because Hugo’s house was about 20 minutes from the city”, he recalled.

And part of the conditions that Hugo Sánchez imposed was about the decoration and the store of his belongings that he left behind in Spain. Because the current sports analyst from ESPN He lived in Europe for several years, he left the house furnished, so Luis García did not have to equip it since he already had most of the comforts and furniture to live in it.

To make the house more familiar, El Niño Artillero included photographs from his collection in the place (Photo: YouTube/Dr. García)

In addition, much of the house had photographs of the Macho and other images that highlighted the player’s most iconic moments.

In different bedrooms there was at least one photograph of the emblematic plays that Sánchez made on the court, so Luis had to adapt to that environment; nevertheless, with the passage of time he became uncomfortable with some paintings and withdrew them.

On one occasion he got tired of seeing that image, so he removed it with the help of the cleaning staff.

Part of the conditions that Hugo Sánchez imposed was about the decoration and the storage of his belongings that he left in Spain (Photo: YouTube / Dr. García)

“I came to live there, in the dining room -where I ate my lentil soup- (there was) a painting of the p*nche Hugo Sánchez throwing a Chilean. There was a Portuguese cleaning lady who helped us a lot in the house who was a friend of Hugo and I tell her: ‘Lady, we are going to download this photo because it is going to give me a heart attack’. We downloaded the photo that I tell you was enormous and very large and I was chin *** ma but I could no longer eat with Hugo Sánchez throwing Chilean girls, “he added.

To make the home more familiar, the Gunner Boy included photographs from his collection to the placeadded photos of him when he played with Pumas, from his beginnings in the quarry to the championships and recognitions he achieved in Mexico.

He also posted his photos of his debut in Spain and the important matches in which he participated. Another one of the articles that she did not ignore was their trophies and placed them in the home study. García played in Europe until 1995 when returned to Mexico to sign with Americabut his first two years on the other continent he lived in the house of Hugo Sánchez.

