What were the exorbitant conditions of the Tecatito Corona to renew with the Porto

Much was said about the departure of the Mexican Jesus Tecatito Corona from Porto. His name was linked to several European teams such as Seville or MilanHowever, the negotiations did not prosper and their future became uncertain.

The Portuguese team will have to act quickly, because in January 2022 Corona could leave as a free player. However, to renew it, an agreement would have to be reached, since the Mexican he pretends to be the highest paid player on the squad.

“The Mexican winger would like to stay in the Premier League, but only under certain conditions. Simply put, in the true sense of the term, with a contract of EUR 6 million, the same as The Dragons have with otavio, the best paid of the staff ”, revealed Transfermarkt.

It should be remembered that the 28-year-old footballer had the intention of leaving the football of Portugal in this summer market, after obtaining the Portuguese nationality last August 19, when there were still 12 days left for the closing of registrations in the main European leagues.

On the other hand, Tecatito traveled to Mexico to concentrate with the National Team for the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and face Panama and Costa Rica. The permission that the Porto player received was due, precisely, to the fact that in the last days of the transfer market in European soccer he was negotiating with Milan and Seville to continue his career, but in the end neither team managed to get hold of its services.

Jesús Corona debuted with the first team of Monterrey of Liga MX in 2010 in a match against Atlante, corresponding to date three of the 2010 Apertura that ended in defeat by 2-1. He quickly stood out for his creativity, speed and technical ability.

He scored his first goal on October 7, 2011 in an Apertura game against Estudiantes Tecos. Likewise, he was included in the squad of the royal team to play the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup and scored his first goal in the World Cup match against Ulsan Hyundai of Korea, in a match valid for the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals against Chelsea, he showed his quality despite the defeat, made high-quality plays and overwhelmed opposing defenses with speed. Later against Al-Ahly Sporting Club he scored the first goal for the Monterrey team in a match that ended 2-0 in favor of the Rayados, thus giving them third place in the competition.

In 2015 the transfer of the Tecatito to the Portuguese side of Porto on a 5-year contract. On September 12, 2015 he debuted with a double at minute 15 and at 60 in the 3-1 victory against Arouca and left the substitution at minute 87 by Alberto Bueno.

On September 16 of the same year as his arrival, he made his UEFA Champions League debut, entering in the 76th minute for Yacine Brahimi in a 2-2 draw against Dinamo Kiev. Just days later, Jesús Corona scored his third goal for FC Porto in a 2-2 draw against Moreirense.

In addition, it was named best player of the season 2019-2020 of the Liga NOS, an award given after the vote of the coaches and captains of all the teams in the Portuguese first division.

