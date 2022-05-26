What were the first sports practiced in Mexico 200 years ago?

Fencing was one of the most used sports disciplines during the first years after the independence of Mexico (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The start of XIX century in Mexico was determined by the convulsive times that were lived in the interior of the country with the desire to achieve the independence with respect to the Spanish crown. Although the sport activity was not so normalized among the masses, the elites they had the ease and the resources to practice some disciplines whose origin was found across the Atlantic Ocean, on the European continent.

according to the book History of physical activity and sportat the time of Independence archery, fencing and horse riding They stood out as the main disciplines cataloged as physical activity and sport. His arrival was made possible by culture shock originated with the arrival of the colonizers, although its practice was carried out, mainly, by the privileged social classes and the ruling castes.

Mexico has collected three Olympic medals in archery throughout history (Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS)

Throughout history, the bow has had very diverse uses. Although initially its function was related to the hunting and defense, with the passage of time and the arrival of new weapons, its use was relegated. In this way, far from disappearing, he began to have Protagonism in it Sports field in amateur competitions dating back to the year of 1673 in England.

In Mexico it was present with the arrival of European settlers with a long tradition in the sport. As history entered the 20th century, archery experienced a slight opening towards other sectors of the population, in such a way that until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mexico has won 3 medals in the fair.

Fencing was taught in large rooms inside the homes of wealthy families in New Spain (Photo: Gettyimages)

Inherited from the melee combat of war tradition, the fencing it turned into a sports discipline supported by European elites. Although efforts were made in Spain to promote the new sport, its technique took place in Italy, from where it was exported to other countries such as England and France. The expeditions They were in charge of take this knowledge to the American continent.

The remotest datum of fencing in the territory that today includes Mexico dates back to the lessons received by class members comfortable decades after the fall of Tenochtitlan. Centuries later, during the 1968 Mexico Games, Maria del Pilar Roldan became the first and only Mexican to conquer the silver medal in the Olympic discipline.

The tradition in Mexico is still valid today (Photo: Alkis Konstantinidis/REUTERS)

The first riding school was founded in the year of 1539, in the city of Ferrara, in Italy. Over the years, knowledge about horse control spread throughout Europe and also They arrived in New Spain. By the 19th century, this sport already had a long history that consolidated it as one of the preferred in the peninsular and Creole elites.

Unlike fencing and archery, horse riding has not been the most prominent discipline on the Olympic program for Mexico. However, its foundations were relevant to give way to one of the most popular sports in the territory national.

Charrería is considered the quintessential Mexican sports discipline (Photo: Twitter/@pmsdeadandalive)

Although after the conquest the use of horses was prohibited for non-peninsulars, the original inhabitants began to have access to such animals over time. After years of apprenticeship, and as a result of miscegenation that took place in New Spain, on the haciendas of Puebla, Jalisco, State of Mexico and Hidalgo charrería originated, cataloged as the “genuine Mexican sports discipline”.

The charrería received the degree of sport with the Agrarian reform from the beginning of the Twentieth century and has remained in force until today. Through contests and exhibitions, the charros demonstrate their ability to perform each and every one of the nine luck or original tricks of the discipline while riding a horse.

