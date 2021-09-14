What were the keys to Jaime Lozano’s success in Tokyo 2020

Jaime Lozano revealed what were his keys to success in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

All high-performance athletes had to wait a year to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where each Olympic delegation sent their best athletes in search of a medal.

Mexico achieved a total of 4 bronze medals and one of them was soccer, the under-24 team led by Jaime Lozano managed to get on the podium after defeating the host country in a duel that moved the Mexican fans who were unveiled to see the victory.

The technical director who was in charge of the sub-23 from 2019 until last August, when he announced his departure from the team, he shared what were the keys to success that led him to achieve an olympic medal. For the podcast The ball who knows from TUDN talked about how he forged the path that led to the medal and who they were key piece of your team.

Jaime Lozano closed his participation with the Mexican team with the bronze of Tokyo 2020 (Photo: @jaime_lozano_)

He began by explaining that the team he took to compete was elementary to get the medal. Although he had to make some variations due to injuries and some refusals to the clubs to give up his players, he affirmed that both reinforcements and selected in age were convinced of their place in Tokyo 2020.

“In the end, within what we were looking for for the team, those who had to be there came and that is how we made them see them. And they, fortunately, liked it and responded ”.

Although the Olympics were postponed for a year and hurt some athletes, in the case of Jimmy the COVID-19 pandemic It allowed them to better prepare to face the Olympic joust. He argued that the one-year postponement gave them the opportunity to establish the objectives or plans that the coaching staff would assume for the Olympic tournament.

Lozano acknowledged that the pandemic helped him prepare for the Olympic Games (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

“It favored us, enormously. Because for me, the pandemic gave me time to prepare better, it leads to leading a stronger team because I think that if the head is good, everything else is more likely to be fine as well. ”

Lozano said that he not only planned his team, but also thought about the game, preparing the warm-ups, the tactics, but above all a balance between each of the elements, since he pointed out that all those summoned They came with the same idea of ​​taking home a medal, a fact that permeated the entire team from the start of the competition.

“I prepared myself in many aspects, not only in football, I was giving a lot of value to my career to understand the game a lot, to train and develop it, but there are other very important factors. Personally I grew a lot and made it see my team and permeate that, we were a very united group”.

Jaime Lozano acknowledged that the mental was essential to get the medal (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Regarding the players who made up the team, he described them as high-level elements, despite the rotations he made for each game and the changes, he pointed out that the level was very similar and the work of empathy between the group. The I deal with the players for their human qualities, the mental capacity and professionalism They were the tools in his work towards success.

“We were advancing, despite defeats like those of Japan, they were overcome, more than football, I gave a lot of value to the mental, the team never fell.”

Ochoa assumed leadership in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: ASANO IKKO / AFP)

He highlighted the participation of Guillermo OchoaWell, your leadership and ability to sympathize with the entire team It allowed him to spread the speech and the idea that they would go for Olympic gold. Even though they didn’t make it, Jaime Lozano said satisfied by the bronze.

“Memo for everything he has lived, his experience and everything took leadership. Many admired him, it seemed that he was directing alongside Zidane or Guardiola, they saw him with admiration, so he took that role and was consistent with what he said and did, “he concluded.

