What were the most important signings of the teams for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX

A new tournament League MX begins with the restructuring of the templates that each transfer market It represents. The Opening 2022 has not been the exception. The teams have hired new soccer players with the express objective of being crowned the champion of the championship, some notable additions from abroad and others from the domestic market.

Atypically, the Tigres de la UANL remain the only institution that has not been active As for the registration of a footballer, not so in the casualties (Cruz Azul has not announced new players either, but it is expected that the signing of the Argentine attacker Carlos Rotondi will be made official in the next few hours). Toluca, Tijuana, Necaxa, Atlético de San Luis and Juárez are so far the teams that have made the greatest number of incorporations.

The movements of this summer have been characterized by the repatriation of several elements that were abroad and that already had a stint in Mexican soccer. It is the case of Tiago Volpi, Jonathan little head Rodriguez, Nestor Araujo, Joao Rojas or Edgar Mendez. However, among the same Liga MX clubs, the transfers of players such as Alan Mozo, Alfredo Talavera, Jesús Dueñas, Adrián Aldrete or Jean Meneses.

To continuation, some of the footballers that could be more decisive in their new teams during the Liga MX Apertura 2022:

The South American goalkeeper will return to Mexican soccer after passing through Sao Paulo in his native Brazil. The goalkeeper reaches the Devils of Toluca to become the new goalkeeper with the quality that is already known after having played for the Gallos de Querétaro between 2015 and 2018. In Mexico, he already knows what it means to be a champion since he has a Copa MX trophy in his record. and another one from SuperCopa MX.

El Cabecita returns to Liga MX after a brief stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Barely half a year after leaving Cruz Azul, the Uruguayan striker will play soccer again, where he showed his best performance. However, he does not do it with the cement institution, but rather he arrived with his arch-rival: America.

Two of the most popular teams in the country starred in one of the most important transfers of the summer: Alan Mozo. The defender who emerged from the Pumas youth academy was sold to Guadalajara, in what has been the most important incorporation of the rojiblanco team so far. Mozo became one of the pillars of the university students in recent campaigns.

The 30-year-old central defender was signed by America in a transaction that represented the repatriation of one of the most stable Mexicans developing in European football. Néstor Araujo left Celta de Vigo in LaLiga in Spain (he still had a year on his contract), to reinforce the azulcrema defense that has not been able to consolidate a reliable partner.

The arrival of the 26-year-old striker to the National University team has generated excitement in the Auriazul fans for what he can do as a duo with Ignacio Dinneno. The Argentine attacker came from the Estudiantes de la Plata in his native country.

The veteran goalkeeper and usual national team unexpectedly left the UNAM Pumas, where he became a key player during his stay. Los Bravos de Juárez became his new destination. The border team has been significantly strengthened in order to avoid paying the fine for the second consecutive year that results in being in the last places at the end of the football year.

