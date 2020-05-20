What Whoopi Goldberg Thought About Michael Jordan’s ‘No Politics’ Stance In The Last Dance

As Michael Jordan acknowledged in The Last Dance, he was in his place to play basketball. He wasn’t saying he did not have a proper to talk out about issues, however simply because he was ready of being probably the most well-known individuals on the planet did not imply he needed to weigh in. Whoopi Goldberg agrees with that stance, and whereas she would not have the definitive say on what’s and is not acceptable in superstar tradition, it’s fascinating to listen to the angle from one other superstar.