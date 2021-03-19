What will be the future of Benedetti, “Gio” and Nico Castillo

Santiago Baños at a press conference with Club América (Photo: Screenshot YouTube Club América)

The president of Club América, Santiago Baños, spoke about what will happen in the case of Giovani Dos Santos, since said player ends your employment contract with the club in July of this year.

The member of the Azulcrema board of directors explained that, for next week, that there will be a temporary cessation of activities for the FIFA date, he will have a meeting with the coach Santiago Solari to talk about the squad and the case of the Mexican attacker.

“He is a player who ends his contract in the summer. We will probably sit down and we will do a deeper analysis of what they think, of some possible arrival or departure. We want to wait for the end of the day in Mazatlan and, with more calm, we will put the ideas in order: what is needed and what will be the outputs? ”, commented Baños.

“Dos Santos is not a disappointment, nor am I going to talk about percentages if he is in or out, because that will be analyzed in his way and at the right time. I see Giovani very committed and working like never before. I have known him for many years and I have never seen him like this: working overtime, arriving early, taking care of his physique and his diet. Unfortunately, he has been unlucky with the regularity he needs to show his quality ”, stressed the eagle manager.

Giovani Dos Santos, playing a match with Club América 11-01-2021 (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Meanwhile, the case of Castillo it’s different then the player suffered a thrombosis that threatened his career and even his life. He has had to be away from the courts for many months to recover, that is why America is still taking his rehabilitation in stride, with the Apertura 2021 as his opportunity to put on the cream blue shirt again.

“’Nico is not discharged. They have already registered him to participate in whatever, that does not mean that he can already play a soccer game. He works like few players I have ever met. He will have to continue with his rehabilitation, he will have April and May. At the rate I see I think he will be ready for the preseason. In summer we will make the decision. He has to return to Atlanta and later we will make a decision, ”Santiago mentioned at a press conference.

On the other hand, he talked about the case of the Colombian, Benedetti, who has been the focus of attention in recent months, due to the constant injuries he has had. “There, he’s recovered. We have taken him in stride, not wanting to rush his rehabilitation. I see it 100 percent and next week, probably, I will have minutes in a friendly match so that it goes ‘encanchando’, so to speak, so that it is taken into account for the return of the date FIFA”.

Nico Castillo, after his surgery (Photo: Instagram @ castillo30__)

Also, the president azulcrema commented that in a couple of weeks they will be starting the Eighth Final of the Concacaf Champions League, a tournament that for the America It will not be considered as a priority and the highest importance will be given to the local League, so he stated during the press conference.

“If it is to prioritize, obviously we owe ourselves to the local League, the Concachampions leaves us nothing and the clubs have to contribute money for travel, and the sports prize is not related to the tournament and we have seriously thought about going with an alternate team in some matches because we risk the players with an overload of work, “he confirmed the manager.

He also highlighted that the calendars of the Concacaf they are very poorly organized, they do not give much economically and sportingly.

