What will be the future of Messi, the project in the National Team and the “new Redondo” that hides Argentine football: 5 phrases by Javier Mascherano

The legacy of Javier Mascherano it is so important that The League of Spain He presented him as an ambassador for soccer in that country. The Little boss he knew how to succeed with the Barcelona between 2010 and 2018 where he won 19 titles with the team culé: five Spanish leagues, five King’s Cups, three Spain Supercup, From Champions League, From European Super Cup and two Club World Cups.

If it is about La Liga, it is impossible to think about the risk that he runs with a possible departure of Lionel Messi in June of this year when he has the chance to be a free player. “I do not know, that’s the truth. There are variables that he will have to think about and see within all that backpack that being Messi means and there he will decide what suits him. Professionally and personally. He is an extraordinary player and faced with this type of situation three months after being a free player it will be an exceptional moment. It is not normal that the best player in the world is close to choosing where to go”Javier explained about it in a talk with TNT Sports.

In addition, he recounted his first steps away from professional football and was honest when it came to telling how he made the decision to hang up his boots. “I miss the day to day a little perhaps. The smell of grass, train a little. But not the play itself. One was already mentally exhausted. I began to have symptoms that I felt everything as a sacrifice in something that for me was a vocation. Each time it was more difficult for me and I did not want to prolong the agony of saying why I keep doing this if it is not what I feel, ”Mascherano said in the first person.

Mascherano gave his opinion on the tough decision Messi will have in June when he is released (Photo: Télam)

And he added about the wear and tear meant living far from his family: “I had been in China for two years, being alone without family. When the possibility here gave me a lot of time with my children, that also moved me. When I came to Estudiantes, in my case I was in Buenos Aires alone, the family was in Rosario and it was quite tiresome for me.. I always saw this as something together where in 20 years I always chose myself. In part it was telling them that now it was their turn. It’s a combo that every day you collect things that don’t motivate you ”.

On the other hand, he explained the project he leads within the Argentine Football Association. “What we are trying to implement is further develop youth soccer in the interior of the country. Argentina is very big and very extensive and not everyone has the same opportunity. The idea is to create a development center within the country that we divide into five sectors. From there, with an idea of ​​the game, they start training in a way that they do not feel so much the change of coming to Buenos Aires. The idea is that this 11-year-old boy begins to generate concepts and understand the game as we like it ”, revealed the Boss with aspirations to give greater opportunities to footballers from all over the country.

To close, he remembered his passage through the Click and made a striking comparison by highlighting a player. “The truth is, the best in my position, after having shared a team with him, would be David Ayala. He is a central midfielder with a very good game, similar to Fernando Redondo, I think he would be ideal for that football “, concluded the new ambassador of La Liga in a talk with ESPN.

El Jefecito with Fernando Redondo in his presentation as La Liga ambassador (Photo: La Liga)

