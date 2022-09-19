What will be the next step of the Ukrainian army

Ukrainian soldiers in a tank near Bakhmut, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Reuters)

A month ago analysts wondered if Ukraine he had the capacity for a great offense. Now they wonder how far it will go. The Ukrainian army has swept the northeast of the province of Kharkiv in a lightning advance, liberating huge swathes of territory. In the south, he is squeezing the Russian units trapped on the western bank of the river Dnieperin Kherson. The Russian army is exhausted, disoriented and demoralized. But the Ukrainian General Staff must decide whether to marshal its resources or press its advantage with a third attack.

The offensive in Kharkiv appears to have run its course, for now, with Russian units withdrawing east of the river Oskil and the reservoir. But the fighting continues on the edges of the new front lines. The Ukrainian army has captured Studenok and Sosnove on the eastern bank of the Donets River (into which the Oskil flows). It is also attacking in the north of the province of Donetskaround the city of Lyman. These moves threaten Russian positions in the neighboring province of Luhanskpositions that were captured during the summer, such as Lysychansk (Donetsk and Luhansk together form the region of Donbas). Partisan activity also continues. On September 16, explosions in the city of Luhanskoccupied by RussiaThey killed the main prosecutor in the region and his deputy.

It is not clear whether this activity is intended immobilize russian forces, probe their strength or pave the way for another offensive. Ukrainian troops are eager to build on their momentum, taking advantage of the disarray in the Russian ranks. Some hoped that the Russian lines in Luhansk will also collapse, allowing Ukraine move south.

Vladimir Putinthe president of Russiabegan this war by recognizing the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (RPD) y la Luhansk People’s Republic (RPL), a pair of breakaway states armed and backed by Russia since 2014. The republics have been the main rallying point for Russian nationalist fanatics, such as Igor Strelkovformer commander in donbasy Zakhar Prilepina writer turned bellicose. “The main goal is the liberation of the entire territory of Donbas,” he reiterated. Putin on September 16. If he proves unable to defend it, the war would lose much of its purpose.

Russian positions in Luhansk are probably more heavily defended and better fortified than those of Kharkiv, so they might not crack as easily. Many of the units that fled from Kharkiv have been sent to shore up Donetsk. And it is more likely that the Russian proxy militias of the DNR and the IRNwho fled from Kharkiv in disarray – some of them abandoned by regular soldiers – to stand and fight on their territory in donbas. Much depends on whether the Russian high command can stabilize the situation and prevent panic.

Options Ukraine they depend on what’s left in the tank; Nobody knows for sure. Ukraine committed up to three brigades in the offensive of Kharkivaccording to Christian Freudinga German brigadier general who leads the team of Ukraine in the Ministry of Defence German. Some of those forces will need to rest and replenish; others will continue to participate in residual fighting. A Ukrainian military source suggests that another issue is the urgency of digging in on the newly liberated border around the city of Kharkiv. Building defenses will likely divert significant resources for up to two weeks, he says.

“I don’t want to say too much about the Ukrainian reserves for obvious reasons”, said a Western official, speaking on September 12, “but they have some elements in reserve that they can deploy forward”. But Ukrainehe points out, as Russiayou are faced with a dilemma about when and where to send them: “What to reinforce and where to accept greater risks”. Other officials warn of the dangers of Ukrainian overreach.

The largest military effort Ukraine is still in the southern province of Kherson, where an independent offensive is about to enter its third week. While the attack of Kharkiv relied on speed and surprise to pierce the Russian lines at a weak point, the Russian offensive Kherson it is a more cautious effort. It spans a much broader front, is designed to move more slowly, and focuses less on territory than on making life as uncomfortable as possible for the Russian soldiers there.

It is largely a battle of attrition. Small units are raiding Russian-held territory and Ukrainian rockets have relentlessly bombarded ammunition depots and bridges over the Dnieper to cut off Russian supplies. The VDVthe elite of the Russian airborne forces deployed in Khersonis suffering continuous casualties (although it is also suffering Ukraine). “Morale is low, they are fragmented and… they are struggling to move the forces [hacia el oeste] across the river,” the Western official says, describing the 20,000-strong Russian presence on the west bank. It is possible that Ukraine is waiting for the logistical problems of Russia in Kherson become desperate before attempting a big push from ground forces.

There are also other options. Volodymyr Zelenskythe Ukrainian president, had originally wanted his army to mount an ambitious offensive through the province of Zaporozhye to cut the Russian forces in two Ukrainewill cut the so-called land bridge of Russia towards Crimea and finally recapture Mariupolthe port city that is located in the extreme south of donbas. Ukrainian generals, and Western advisers, convinced him that Ukraine he didn’t have enough units for such a bold attack, and that would be unwise.

Ukraine opted instead for the campaign in Khersonalong with the most opportunistic attack on Kharkiv, which initially had much more modest goals. But he still wants to destroy the Russian lines in the south. “The great push from Zaporizhia towards Melitopol is still going on unless we see a broader collapse of the Russian front lines”, dice Franz-Stefan Gadyof the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank, referring to the city roughly equidistant from Kherson y Mariupol. “The question is when and if enough reserve brigades can be generated to carry out that offensive in the coming months.”

Undoubtedly, the artillery pieces of Ukraine they are creaking after months of heavy use. The demands of two simultaneous offensive operations will also have consumed large amounts of ammunition. But there is little sign that Western support is waning. September 15th, USA announced another weapons package for Ukrainethis one worth 600 million dollars, which includes projectiles and rockets, radars against artillery and equipment for cold weather.

Is now Ukraine the one that dictates the rhythm. Russian missiles continue to hit Ukrainian infrastructure, including attacks on a reservoir in Kryvyi Rihthe hometown of Mr. Zelenskyupstream of Kherson, on September 14 and 15. In some places, Russian troops continue to advance. They have been attacking for several weeks Bakhmut in Donetskpart of a north-south defensive line that protects the cities of Slovyansk y Kramatorsk. In recent days they have made progress, with Russian sources claiming that fighting is already taking place on the industrial fringes of Bakhmut. However, these attacks are predictable, slow, and costly in terms of casualties. The contours of the war are unlikely to change.

A European military officer claims that the Russian withdrawal from the province of Kharkivnow almost complete, puts an end to Russian aspirations west of the Dnieper, aspirations that seemed implausible even before this month. But, adds the official, Putin has not given up the idea of ​​separating Ukraine of Black Sea taking the port city of Odessa. The Russian army has considered the possibility of attacking not through the city of MykolaivWest of Khersonwhere he stopped in the first months of the war, but through the northern part of the oblast of Mykolaiv.

In fact, Russia It has neither the strength nor the agility for an advance like that of Kharkiv. It is raising reserve battalions, grouped into a new 3rd Army Corps, headquartered in mill and equipped with quite powerful weapons. Ukrainian officers had thought that the new corps could be retained and used for a major offensive. Instead, it appears that it has entered Ukraine in a fragmentary way. The Ukrainian General Staff affirms that some of the corps units have been sent to reinforce the Russian defenses in Donetsk y Zaporozhyeneighbor of the province of Kherson.

The depth of the manpower problems of Russiaexposed by the tension lines in Kharkiv, has become even more exposed in recent days. A video going around Telegrama messaging platform widely used by Russian military observers, displays photos of young Russian officers who have refused to serve in Ukraine taped over urinals, as a form of ritual humiliation. They are believed to belong to prestigious naval infantry units. “The fact that officers who should be serving as company commanders or deputy commanders in elite units are refusing to deploy says something about the magnitude of the problem of refusenik”, observa Rob Leeexpert from King’s College London.

Another video shows a man who looks like Yevgeny Prigozhingroup leader Wagnera company of mercenaries whose fighters have done much of the fighting in donbasaddressing a group of inmates in a Russian prison. Prigozhinwho in his day spent nine years in prison for theft and fraud, offered those convicted their freedom if they served six months in Ukraine. “If you come to Ukraine and decide that it is not for you”, he added, “we will execute them”. In a later statement, Mr. Prigozhin He did not confirm the authenticity of the video, but he did have words for Russians who may be squeamish about sending convicts to the front lines. “Either they are private military companies and prisoners, or their children“, said. “decide yourselves”.

