What will be the strategy of Mikel Arriola and Liga MX to support the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022

Mikel Arriola intends to start the splicing tournament with Qatar 2022 in June and finish it in October (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)

Plans for the following year begin to take shape. Mexico has not yet guaranteed its pass to the next world Cup and the managerial sectors are already in organization in case of the possible scenarios. Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MXHe pointed out how his strategy will be to help the national team by emphasizing the support of the local competition for the international fair.

Arriola is aware of the conflict that the World Cup represents Qatar 2022 it is played in November, especially due to the parity with Liga MX; therefore it would be raised start the Apertura 2022 in June and end it in October of that year, so that the national team can have all the possible tools.

“We know that this ticket is going to be very important, not only for the National Team, but for all football clubs, assuming that we have already experienced many World Cup years, because surely towards the second part of next year we will make adjustments so that the National Team has the players on time”, Shared Mikel Arriola for Millennium.

“What it is about here is that the Mexican coach does not have asymmetric conditions with respect to the other technicians with whom he competes, and be sure that there we will be supporting as always and with full recognition to the Liga BBVA Mx clubs”, He pointed out to the same medium.

Currently in the Apertura 2021 it is already December and the semifinals are being played (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)



The Mexican league has a considerable contribution of elements to national teams, it is not only about Mexico, but South American teams have important pieces in Aztec football clubs.

It is estimated that next Monday, December 6, Arriola will present his strategies at the Assembly of Owners waiting for an agreement between the highest levels of national football.

Likewise, the president of the league affirmed that the plan will be presented to both clubs and the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) so that both parties can find a balance in pursuit of their goals. That same balance is the one that is intended for the future of local competition, since it indicated that the support to the national team does not represent the “forgetfulness” of the commitments that Liga MX has.

Mexico is third in the CONCACAF classification (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

It must be remembered that in recent years the relationship between the sports leaderships of the United States and Mexico has been closer. Competitions such as the Campeones Cup or the All Star Game de MLS vs Liga MX They are the clear example of the existing union of the two countries to give new shows to the fans.

“It will be the balance regarding the arrival to the World Cup (Qatar 2022), but not to be at a disadvantage compared to any other coach, and also to know that our owners, the investors, have important commitments, We have the commitments against the United States, the All-Star Game, the Campeones Cup; we must generate balance, but always emphasizing that the National Team competes as equals ”, stated Arriola for Millennium.

Gerardo Martino has been strongly singled out for Mexico’s misstep (Photo: Rodrigo Sura / EFE)



In the World Cup qualifiers Mexico is not doing well, but not bad either. It currently ranks third in the concacaf table just behind Canada and USA, his last two executioners.

Although it is not said that those led by Gerardo Tata Martino commit your ticket to the next international tournament, the criticism for the Argentine helmsman and for the players have not been long in coming.

His two most recent stumbles showed that the Tri It is no longer that intimidating team in the area, the Americans have known how to stand up and even beat them, in addition to putting the Tri against the ropes. Despite this “crisis”, leaders want to be ready when Mexico advance to the world, as everyone expects to happen.

