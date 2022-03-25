What will happen if Mexico loses or draws against the USA in the Azteca

Gerardo Tata Martino’s team is forced to win in order not to compromise their automatic pass (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports)

The last chance for the Mexican team get your direct pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 It will be on this day of the Concacaf Octagonal. So far the Tri and the United States are tied on points, only the goal difference separates them and has Mexico in third position and the North Americans in second position.

Both teams will face each other this Thursday, March 24, on the field of Aztec stadium to define the direction of final qualifier. The set of Gerardo Tata Martino is bound to win so as not to compromise his automatic pass, but if he loses or draws the scenario would be different and the pressure for the team would be greater.

In the first instance, the Tricolor players would be forced to beat Honduras and El Salvador to remain among the top three in the octagonal, because if he drops to fourth position he would enter the confederations playoff. In addition, the possible combinations of results would harm the Tri.

Mexico must add a minimum of one loss and two wins to reach Qatar 2022 (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports)

If Mexico loses against the United States, what scenario will they face?

In the hypothetical scenario in which the Tri fall before the squad the stars and stripeswould stay with 21 pointswhich would mean a disadvantage with the USA Well, they would be left with 24 points and the chances of climbing to second position would be annulled.

So the national team should beat Honduras and El Salvador with a loose score to conclude the octagonal with 27 total pointsthe minimum amount that would give them the pass to Qatar.

Assuming that Canada and the United States win their respective games, the first places in the table would be as follows:

If the United States wins, El Tri is conditioned to other results and is forced to win its next two games (Photo: USA TODAY/Trevor Ruszkowski)

1.- Canada 33 points

2.- United States 30 points

3.- Mexico 27 ​​points

However, the combination would be complicated if the following matches are tied by the Tricolor In the hypothesis that he equals the score with Honduras and El Salvador after losing to the USA, he would be left with 23 pointswhich It risks being overtaken by Panama.

In the imaginary that Panamanians win against Honduras and the United Statesplus a tie with Canada, would be reaching 24 units; the ideal result for Panama to displace the Aztec team would be two wins and one draw. If so, the table would be left with these modifications:

With two draws and one defeat, Mexico could fall to fourth place and reach the playoffs (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

1.- Canada 33 points (winning all their games)

2.- United States 27 points (beating Mexico and Costa Rica, plus one loss)

3.- Panama 24 points (two wins and one draw)

4.- Mexico 23 points (one loss and two draws)

If Mexico draws with the United States, what will it have to do Tata Martino?

In another possibility of the game is that both teams are even on the scoreboard, so they would share points, so both would be with 22, but the goal difference would favor those led by Gregg Berhalter.

Gregg Berhalter will seek to defeat Mexico in the Azteca (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

So the Tata Martino would have to double his efforts and surpass them in the score. The Mexican National Team would be obliged, once again, to defeat Honduras with a minimum score of 3 – 0 in order to get ahead of the Americans and reach 25 points take them to second placeas long as the US draws or loses its next game.

Then I would have to beat the salvadorans with a majority score to avoid being overtaken on goal difference, otherwise he would be placed in third position. So Mexico would have to beat El Salvador to finish with 28 total points.

If the North Americans accumulate two draws and one victory, they would reach 26 points, and the final table would be as follows:

Gerardo Martino will look for the right combination that will qualify them for Qatar 2022 (Photo: USA TODAY/Isaiah J. Downing)

1.- Canada 33 points (with 3 wins)

2.- Mexico 28 points (one draw and two wins)

3.- United States 26 points (two draws and one win)

But, in a negative scenario in which Mexico draw in their three matches y whatand Panama wins all its gamesthe Tri would be in the playoff zone.

KEEP READING:

“Our record is horrendous”: US coach recognized the difficulty of the Azteca Stadium

Mexico vs. USA: what will happen if the homophobic cry sounds at the Azteca Stadium

CDMX seeks to prohibit entry into sporting events to people subject to criminal proceedings