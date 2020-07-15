What will happen to Geoff and Yasmeen on Coronation Avenue?

Viewers of Coronation Avenue have been gripped by the long-running abuse story that has seen Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) life made hell by her evil, manipulative husband, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew).

With the story nearing its endpoint, we check out how we predict issues are probably to wrap up – and we don’t anticipate good issues for Geoff.

What occurred beforehand between Geoff and Yasmeen?

Not good. After enduring torment at Geoff’s fingers for what will need to have felt like an eternity, Yasmeen snapped and lashed out with a wine bottle leaving followers considering Geoff was useless. He wasn’t, however Yasmeen did find yourself in jail whereas he was whisked off to the hospital. Geoff pulled by means of, nevertheless it has change into clear that his nice-guy manner will not be fooling as many individuals because it used to. His daughter in legislation, Sally (Sally Dynevor) is the newest individual to lean in direction of siding with Yasmeen and within the newest twist Geoff sought to get Yasmeen again on facet with a promise to change- however he quickly realised he might not have the extent of management he as soon as did.

What occurs subsequent for Geoff and Yasmeen?

Whereas we don’t know the total ins and outs of what’s on the playing cards within the fast future, we do have some hints and it appears issues are set to worsen earlier than they get higher. Yasmeen is about to be rushed to hospital following a suspected coronary heart assault and while it appears to be like like she will survive, it’s one other merciless blow for the grandmother that has already been by means of a lot. There’s additionally a brand new face on the best way who appears to be like set to play an enormous half in what’s to come. Paula Wilcox has joined the Coronation Avenue solid in a visitor function along with her character, Elaine, an ex of Geoff’s who has her personal tales to inform about her experiences with him.

What will happen to Yasmeen?

We’re cautiously optimistic that happier instances are on the horizon for Yasmeen and that she ought to quickly be rid of her vile husband for good. Shelley King has just lately spoken to Inside Cleaning soap and made it clear that she has no plans on exiting the 60-year previous present any time quickly. On condition that she appears optimistic about sticking round, we discover it unlikely that the character will be spending for much longer behind bars and anticipate her to be again on the cobbles the place she belongs quickly. However how she will get previous all Geoff has achieved to her, even when he has passed by that time, stays to be seen however we think about she will want granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan) greater than ever.

What will happen to Geoff?

The tip of the street is coming for the villain and in accordance to present boss Iain McLeod, any form of redemption for Geoff will not be on the horizon. Talking again in Could about how the story will finish, McLeod stated: “I don’t need to give any actual abusers on the market on the planet the chance to go ‘have a look at Geoff, he’s managed to flip his life round’ so no, I don’t suppose we’ll be seeing any redemption for Geoff.” He additionally added: “Sometimes, abusers of this sort don’t get higher and I feel it will be, probably, a harmful message to ship that these folks change.” He stated that whereas there could also be a share of those who do, most perpetrators don’t find yourself seeing the error of their methods.

With that in thoughts, it appears the one choices are for Geoff to run away, be despatched to jail himself, or he’ll find yourself being the newest Corrie villain to meet his demise. We don’t suppose he will merely flee as that will be largely unsatisfying for viewers who’re ready for him to get his comeuppance. As for a demise? It’s actually doable however given the delicate nature of the story, having it culminate in a dramatic demise will not be an method the writers would really feel snug taking. So our cash is on the courts punishing Geoff and a victorious Yasmeen watching as he’s sentenced.

Regardless of the final result, with the top rumoured to happen earlier than the top of the 12 months, we shouldn’t have lengthy to wait earlier than we discover out.

Go to our devoted Coronation Avenue web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. When you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information.