What will happen to the queen’s $500 million fortune after her death

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee parade, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File

Queen Elizabeth’s death also leaves more than $500 million in personal assets after 70 years on the throne that Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned King of the United Kingdom.

However, much of what is considered their property actually belongs to The Royal Firmthe empire of $28 billion referred to by members of the British royal family such as King George VI and Prince Philip as “the family business”According to the magazine Fortune.

Here’s what will happen to the queen’s fortune after her death:

How Elizabeth II was paid

According to Fortunethe queen received her income through a taxpayer fund known as Sovereign Grant, which is paid annually to the British royal family. It originates from an agreement made by King George III to give up his income from Parliament in order to receive a fixed annual payment for himself and future generations of the royal family. Originally known as the Civil List, it was replaced by the Sovereign Grant in 2012.

The amount of this subsidy was set at just over 86 million pounds (nearly $100 million) in 2021 and 2022. These funds are used for official travel, property upkeep and Buckingham Palace running or maintenance costs.

Queen isabel II

How does it work The Royal Firmthe empire of 28,000 million dollars

Also known as Monarchy PLCis a group composed of figures of the Windsor House, the British royal family. Together they run what Fortune magazine considers “a global business empire”. It contributes hundreds of millions of pounds to the UK economy each year through televised events and tourism.

The members of the company are Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; the Prince William and his wife KateDuchess of Cambridge; Princess Anne; and prince edwardthe queen’s youngest son, and his wife Sofiathe Countess of Wessex.

According to Forbes, the family owns almost $28 billion in real estate assets that cannot be sold, broken down as follows:

The Crown Estate: $19.5 billion

Buckingham Palace: $4.9 billion

The Duchy of Cornwall: $1.3 billion

Duchy of Lancaster: $748 million

Kensington Palace: $630 million

The Scottish Crown Estate: $592 million

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip watch with members of the royal family an air parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping the Color ceremony in central London, Britain, on June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File

official expenses

The annual endowment of the government Sovereign Grant has been in charge of covering the official expenses of the queen and other members of the royal house who represent her.

During the 2020-2021 financial year, this amounted to £86 million, of which 34.4 million was used for ongoing restorations and maintenance of Buckingham Palace in London.

The Sovereign Grant is equal to 15% of profits earned by The Crown Estatea huge financial portfolio that includes land, real estate and other types of assets, such as wind farms that belong to the monarch but are managed independently.

The net proceeds of The Crown Estate are turned over to the British Treasury under an agreement sealed in 1760.

Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, on September 9, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

In the last financial year, the Sovereign Grant was provisionally increased to cover major renovation work in Buckingham.

It is also used to pay the hundreds of employees that the royal house has.

private income

Privy Purse is what is called the private income of the monarchwhich come mainly from the estate of the Duchy of Lancaster, owned by the royal house since the Middle Ages.

Its assets are made up of land, financial investments and properties for an amount of more than 500 million pounds ($580 million).

The Privy Estate is made up of 315 residences as well as commercial premises in the heart of London and thousands of acres (hectares) of agricultural land.

A flag flies at half-staff at Balmoral Castle, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain, on September 9, 2022.

His net income in the fiscal year 2020-2021 was more than 20 million pounds ($23.2 million). The queen gave part of this amount to her family and paid taxes on the money not used for official tasks.

“The queen uses that money to pay his personal expenses to maintain the Balmoral and Sandringham residencessomething very expensive,” he said. David McClureauthor of a book on the finances of the queen entitled The Queen’s True Worth.

Both residences are private properties of Elizabeth II.

“He also uses some of that money to subsidize other members of the royal family who do not receive public or Sovereign Grant money,” McClure added. AFP.

Recipients of these grants include his daughter Princess Anne, his youngest son Prince Edward, and his wife Sofia, Countess of Wessex, as well as their middle son Prince Andrew.

Andrew no longer performs real duties and therefore will not receive as generous an allowance as in the past.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, during the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, on April 17, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File



The prince fell into disgrace because of his relationship with the late American financier Jeffrey Epsteinaccused of sexually exploiting minors before committing suicide in prison.

Private property

Although most of the royal palaces belong to The Crown Estate, the queen owned two private residences: balmoral castlein north-east Scotland, estimated to be worth £100 million, and the sandringham estatevalued at about 50 million.

These properties are not maintained with public funds.

Queen Elizabeth at Ascot Racecourse, Britain, on June 19, 2021. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File

The queen also held some items from the Royal Collection in her personal capacity, including a philatelic collection belonging to her grandfather King George V, valued at £100 million.

The monarch’s great passion for racehorses also earned her more than 7 million pounds in prize moneyaccording to calculations of myracing.comalthough this excludes the costly maintenance of equines.

The Crown jewels, valued at about 3,000 million pounds, belong to the queen in a symbolic way, but are automatically transferred to whoever succeeds her.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

The Queen’s tortuous relationship with Margaret Thatcher: “Indifferent, conflictive and socially divisive”

This is how the line of succession to the British throne remained after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The last three great pains that struck the heart of an unbreakable queen