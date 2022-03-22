What will the draw for the Qatar World Cup be like: pots, seeded teams and the great mystery that will be revealed in June

The World Cup draw will be held on April 1 (Photo: Reuters)

The 21st edition of the World Cup will have a particularity that will make it different from the rest of the versions because it will take place towards the end of the year so that the intense heat waves that affect the organizing country do not harm the athletes so much. However the The Qatar World Cup will begin on April 1 when the draw for the group stage takes place of the tournament that will begin on November 21 and will culminate on December 18 with the grand final.

The Doha Convention and Exhibition Center (DECC) will be attended by some 2,000 guests to the draw for Friday, April 1 from 13 (Argentina time). But first, an unknown will remain around the formation of the pots, which will be defined on March 31, when the latest update of the FIFA Ranking is released, which will serve to locate the seven seeded, beyond the host, Qatar.

Precisely the organizing country will appear located as usual in position 1 of Group A to be the protagonist of the inaugural match that will be held on November 21 from 1:00 p.m. (Argentina time) in the Al Bayt Stadium de Al Khor. Qatar is the only selection of the 15 classified so far that already knows its fixturebut wait for his rivals in the area.

The other seven top seeds will be known from the FIFA ranking that they have today, in order of position, at Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Italy and Spain in the first seven places. The detail is that the Italian team has not yet sealed its ticket to the World Cup as it must emerge victorious from the UEFA playoff key that will begin on Thursday, March 24: Italy will face Macedonia and Portugal will face Turkey. The winners of these duels will play each other to seek a ticket to Qatar.

This is currently the FIFA Ranking: on March 31 it will be updated again

The other countries qualified for the World Cup are Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Serbia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Iran and South Korea.

With 15 confirmed seats, in the coming days the panorama of the other 17 vacant seats bound for Qatar will begin to be resolved, although There will be a great mystery that will be revealed between June 13 and 14 (that is, after the draw) when the last two playoff keys take place between America, Oceania and Asia in a single match: the fifth-placed team from Conmebol will clash against the winner of the match between the two third-placed teams from the Asian Football Confederation and the other duel will be played by the fourth-place team from Concacaf against the best from Oceania.

In other words, the draw will have the peculiarity of having 30 confirmed countries and four hopefuls on the lookout for the two tickets that will remain free until June.

The draw will be held with two questions: in June the last two playoff keys will be played (Photo: FIFA)

The 32 teams will be divided into four pots with eight participants each. The FIFA ranking will determine the position of each of the countries in said cups. There cannot be two teams from the same federation in the same zone, unless they come from UEFA that it will be able to repeat up to two teams per group, since it has more than twice as many classified as the rest of the regions.

UEFA will have 13 representatives, Africa 5, Conmebol 4 (and a playoff), Asia 4 (and a playoff), Concacaf 3 (and a playoff) and Oceania will have a playoff available. To these must be added the host country.

THE FIFA RANKING OF THOSE CLASSIFIED SO FAR

1- Belgium

2- Brazil

3- France

4- Argentina

5- England

7- Spain

8- Denmark

10- Netherlands

11- Germany

14- Switzerland

15- Croatia

21- Iran

25- Serbia

29- South Korea

52- Qatar *

*Will be seeded for hosting

Day: Friday, April 1

Schedule: 1:00 p.m. (Argentina – Chile – Uruguay – Brazil – Paraguay) / 12:00 p.m. (Bolivia – Venezuela – United States East Coast) / 11:00 a.m. (Peru – Ecuador – Colombia) / 10:00 a.m. (Mexico)

Place: Doha Convention and Exhibition Center, Qatar