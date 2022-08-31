What will the new Assassin’s Creed be like? The new leak, which we must take with tweezers, makes us dream

Jason Schreier claims that some of the leaked data is real, according to his sources.

Ubisoft does not hesitate to throw all the meat on the grill regarding the development of a new Assassin’s Creed, so we are not surprised to learn that fans of the franchise are excited about the next installment. Many details about this experience have not yet been shared, but certain leaks have already anticipated that it would be the last traditional game before making the leap to Infinity and it would be set in Baghdad.

Now, the Twitter user Rebs Gaming has revealed a list loaded with unpublished data about the delivery that would be known as Assassin’s Creed Rift. Although Ubisoft has not commented on the publication of these news, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier assures that several of the points listed in the tweet are real, although can’t say the same for other details of which he has not received confirmation from his sources.

The leak includes some of the aspects already discussed by the Bloomberg journalist, such as a launch date for spring 2023 and the aforementioned city of Baghdad as the center. However, other data is also included here that we must take with tweezers, such as the return to a system more focused on the experience we lived at the beginning of the franchise, the presence of Loki in the game and even a supposed secret project that would incorporate a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed.

As always, we must act with great caution in the face of this information. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to check out these leaks, as Ubisoft has scheduled its next Ubisoft Forward for next month. September, 10th. An event that, according to the words of the French company, will address the future of Assassin’s Creed while announcing news from other games.

More about: Assassin’s Creed and Ubisoft.