What will the new Cruz Azul shield look like for the 2022 Opening

Cruz Azul will change its shield for the 2022 Opening (Photo: Instagram/@cruzazul)

The team of Blue Cross began a new renovation for the next tournament of the MX Leagueafter announcing Diego Aguirre as its new technical director for the Opening 2022, Victor Velazquezpresident of the club, advanced the changes that the Noria squad will undergo.

During the press conference, the president of the Cruz Azul Cooperative assured that the official coat of arms cement machine will be different for the championship that is about to start and within the new clothing that the team will wear celeste highlighted the absence of stars in the shield.

According to the explanation of the engineer Velázquez Rangel, it is official that Cruz Azul will not carry its usual shield decorated with the nine stars that represent their championships that they have won throughout their history within the Mexican First Division. By removing them, what will stand out the most will be the cross that is the center of the shield, so the new club clothing would focus on it.

Víctor Velázquez confirmed that the new team shield will not have the nine stars (Photo: Fb/Cruz Azul Fútbol Club)

Although the president of the team did not want to go into more details in relation to the exact composition of the shield, he was encouraged to share the date on which the new skin will be presented Machine. will be the next Thursday June 16 when the directive shows before its fans and the press what both the shield and the footballers’ uniform will be like.

And it is that the modified shield will be integrated into the new local and visitor jersey that the sports institution will wear for the Apertura 2022; At the moment it is known that the cross and the combination of blue colors will be preserved. According to Velázquez Rangel’s argument, they will expect that the club’s new clothing cement surprise the fans.

“Let’s do the presentation of the new Cruz Azul skin on June 16 in this same place, where the new Cruz Azul logo will be unveiled, yes, it will no longer have stars and we are making some modifications to both the logo and the uniform, because we want to surprise them on the day of the presentation”, said Víctor Velázquez at a press conference.

On June 16, the new Cruz Azul shield will be presented (Photo: Gustavo Azem / Infobae)

But it would not be the only modification experienced by the Noria squad, since it would also have administrative changes. The Cruz Azul Cooperative also changed the name of the club, so now it will bear the name of Cruz Azul Futbol SA de CVa fact that would eliminate the dimension “Club Deportivo de la Cruz Azul”.

“Regarding the company name, in effect it has already changed, now it is Cruz Azul Futbol SA de CV. This request has already been carried out in the Board of Owners (of Liga MX) and this has already been accepted, so it responds to a restructuring in the organization ”

Finally, the engineer asserted that los cement workers will experience a change at all levels of the clubin which the cement cooperative is involved to leave the club in optimal conditions for the next championship.

Cruz Azul ended its title drought on May 30, 2021 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

“In the Cooperative there is a change, a refounding; not only in the team, in the entire organization: control panels, doing corporate governance. We are immersed in this work in the more than 15 companies, it is a restructuring that is being carried out in depth and form, ”he sentenced.

Last May 22, Cruz Azul turned 95 in Mexican footballhis last championship they achieved it in the Clausura 2021 from the hand of John Reynoso; that title meant the end of the 23-year drought without a title.

