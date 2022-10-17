What World Cup was held in Argentina?

The embrace of the soul, the photo of the master photographer Ricardo Alfieri who won innumerable awards and mentions for the coverage of the 78 World Cup. Fillol and Tarantini embrace before the fan who embraced them from the soul

Hosting the World Cup has an impact in various areas, but the greatest is undoubtedly in sports: the local team will have the constant encouragement of its public, although that alone will not be enough to be champion. For example, Brazil in 2014 was not enough to reach the final. doWhat World Cup was held in Argentina? The only World Cup played in Argentina was in 1978, year in which the national team became world champion also for the first time.

On that occasion, the process of the Argentine team had begun much earlier, with the arrival of César Luis Menotti as coach, who was the first to organize the national team as was already done in other countries, especially in Europe. The key figures of the team that played in the 78 World Cup were several, including Mario Alberto Kempes -the scorer-, goalkeeper Ubaldo Fillol and defender Daniel Passarella. Diego Maradona, who was on the preliminary list, was disaffected from playing the tournament.

In which Argentine cities was the 78 World Cup played? In Buenos Aires -in the Velez and River Plate stadiums- and in Mar del Plata in the World Cup stadium that was built for this purpose. The same thing happened in Córdoba and Mendoza, while in Rosario, Santa Fe, it was played on the field of Rosario Central.

The Argentine team was crowned champion twice: in 1978, under the leadership of Menotti and the captaincy of Daniel Passarella and in 1986, directed by Carlos Bilardo and captained by Diego Maradona. In 1978, the contest was played in Argentina and the national team became champion against the Netherlands at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Argentina seems to stop working for a month every four years. This time it will not be different and the country will be aware of the presence of Leo Messi and company in Qatar. Messi suffered it from the bench in 2006 in Germany, he cried for her hugging Diego Armando Maradona in South Africa and brushed against maracana with a whimsical twist that smiled at Neuer. But the World Cup gives him another chance this 2022. How many times did Argentina go to the World Cup? Since 1930, the Argentine national team had 17 appearances. The one in Qatar will be number 18.

The first test on the path of the albiceleste will be with Saudi Arabia, which has only had six participations in World Cups, the first in 1994. On the other side of the coin, Argentina chains a dozen participations, and only missed four in its entire history. He did not attend France in 1938, Brazil in 1950, Switzerland in 1954 and Mexico in 1970.

Since the world Cup it is known as such (until 1970 it was called the Jules Rimet Cup), Argentina only missed one edition; and even though he was 24 years without touching the semifinalshas finished four world championships among the best two.

Argentina’s top scorer in World Cups is Gabriel Omar Batistuta: celebrated 10 times with conquests in the United States 94, France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002. Behind his figure appear William Stabile (turned all into Uruguay 1930) and Diego Armando Maradona, with 8.

Diego made his debut in the World Cup network with a double against Hungary in Spain 82. Later, in Mexico 86, he dispatched with goals against Italy in the first round, England (double in the quarterfinals) and Belgium (double in the semis). With the gunpowder wet in Italy 90, he retaliated with a true marvel in the 4-0 win against Greece in the United States 94. That was his last conquest in World Cups.

Kempes and Bertoni shout a goal against the Netherlands, during the final won by the Argentine team in 1978, at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires

Messi, who a while ago surpassed Batistuta in the general table of top national scorers, is located in the fourth place in World Championships together with Mario Alberto Kempes, with 6. Leo he scored against Serbia and Montenegro (Germany 2006) and was at odds with the net in South Africa 2010. He retaliated in Brazil 2014 with goals against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria (double). The sixth was in the match against Nigeria in Russia 2018.

