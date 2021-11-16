What would be preventing the definitive schedules for the Liga MX playoffs

The fans are waiting to know the schedules for the next playoff (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)

The defining phase of Mexican soccer is getting closer and closer and the fans are waiting to meet the eight official guests for the league. The last tickets will be contested in a single game playoff among the teams that were located from place number 5 to 12 in the general table.

It is speculated that the meetings will be agreed for the Saturday and Sunday the following weekend, however, some disagreements among the protagonists they have prevented the schedules from being made official.

According to information shared by the columnist The Sniper, television managers have not been able to agree on the dates and times established due to the different broadcasting spaces.

The Red Devils of the Toluca would be the cause that the conditions of the league have not yet been defined, since They did not take kindly to change their game to a different time from Sunday at 12:00 pm, which has been common for them for more than a decade.

“Mis Franks, REPECHAFT SCHEDULES are being delayed due to the push and pull of DOÑA TELE and a club in particular, TOLUCA, which does not give up leaving noon… ”, was what was written in his official Twitter account by the collaborator of Record, who is known for revealing some specifics about Mexican clubs and the Liga MX organization itself.

According to the reports, Toluca would not agree with the schedules proposed so far (Photo: Twitter Capture)

It should be noted that Choriceros They are one of the teams that will have the highest priority when choosing the date and time for their match thanks to the fact that they were positioned in sixth place in the table. This would put them at an advantage over the seventh seeded onwards in choosing their broadcast slot, however, all this must be agreed with your television station.

Toluca will face the Pumas de la UNAM , who obtained their pass to the playoffs in the last gasp after coming back from a 3-1 against Cruz Azul during the game of the day 17. Both Toluqueños What University They dispute their home duels on Sunday at 12 o’clock, so Everything seems to indicate that this space will correspond to them to face the reclassification.

Another factor to take into account is that the replay will be played a few days after the current date ends. FIFA, so many footballers from the clubs involved will have little recovery time and they will not be able to work with the rest of their companions in several training sessions. This could reduce the individual and collective performance of some squads.

Toluca will host the Pumas in the Liga Mx playoff match (Photo: twitter / @ TolucaFC)

One of the teams most affected by this situation is the Machine from Cruz Azul, as they have several soccer players called up by the Mexican National Team and some South American teams. Luis Romo, Julio Cesar Domínguez, Orbelín Pineda and Roberto Alvarado they were called up by Gerardo Martino for the two games of the Concacaf tie against the United States and Canada. While Yosimar Yotún, Jonathan Little head Rodríguez and Bryan Angulo they were selected by their respective countries for the classification in Conmebol.

These are all the repechage matches to be played the following weekend:

Santos vs Atlético San Luis: TSM Stadium

Toluca vs Pumas: Nemesio Diez Stadium

Puebla vs Chivas: Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Azteca Stadium

The four victors will cross against America, Atlas, Leon and Tigers in the keys of quarter finals.

