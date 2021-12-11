What would be the new destination of Uriel Antuna in the face of his refusal to reach America

Uriel Antuna could reach Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

After weeks of rumors and alleged stalled negotiations between the Eagles of America and the Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara for the exchange of Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, the directors of the Guadalajara team would have directed their intention to get rid of the Santos Laguna youth squad in another direction. The refusal of Sorcerer for arriving in Mexico City with the Eagles of America involved another of the big teams in the negotiations.

According to sources consulted and cited by the specialized media ESPN, Chivas opened the possibility of doing the same operation, although with a Cruz Azul player. The reports suggest that this Friday, December 10, the negotiations to send Antuna to La Noria advanced, although in the transaction also involved defender Alejandro Mayorga in exchange for the talented midfielder Roberto Alvarado.

And it is that according to the new sports plan that would be to implement Ricardo Peláez, Amaury Vergara and Marcelo Michel Leaño, the two Chivas players were placed on the list of qualified to negotiate new transfers. Therein lies the constant interest in relocating from an institution to Sorcerer Antuna despite having established himself as one of the best players in the Olympic National Team led by Jaime Lozano.

Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova were about to join the team of the staunch rival (Photo: Instagram @ urielantuna90 / @ cordovar97)

The fact of involving the Louse Alvarado in the negotiations was surprising, since the player has constantly expressed his affection for the institution that he currently champions. Even being one of the fundamental players to obtain the title number nine of The Machine, the board would have prepared a contract good enough to ensure your stay and reward your delivery, as reported by the sources consulted.

However, the movement has seen the influence of Ricardo Peláez. It is worth mentioning that, after leaving the Coapa team, the former striker joined as sports president to Cruz Azul, from where he observed some talents that could stand out in La Noria. It was then that, in May 2018, the manager led to Louse from Necaxa.

On the other hand, Chivas executives have confirmed that Uriel Antuna no longer enters into the team’s plans. In previous days, a controversial exchange for Sebastián Córdova, which was not denied by Amaury Vergara or Emilio Azcárraga, placed the former Los Angeles Galaxy player in the sights of Santiago Solari. Meanwhile, in America they sought to rearrange Sebastián Córdova by the staunch rival due to the attitude and low level of play that he demonstrated in the last semester.

Piojo Alvarado could reach the Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: instagram/@piojo.13)

According to information from sources consulted by the same medium, Uriel Antuna continued with a negative stance before the signing of the contract with your new team. And is that one of the conditions that oblige the azulcrema team to convince him to stamp his signature on the contract is his disgust for moving to Mexico City. With this, I would find a way that, In a new offer, the possibility of a salary increase is contemplated.

In fact, that was the first obstacle that prevented the transfer from being made, that is, he was not convinced by the salary offered by the Coapa board of directors. According to the portal Salary Sport, the Sorcerer is he ninth player with the best salary perception of the Rojiblanco squad who played the Grita México Apertura 2021. In this sense, with his arrival in the Eagles, and knowing the economic power of the institution, he would demand a payment greater than that offered, although the exact amount has not been disclosed.

