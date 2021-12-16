What would be the new reinforcement of Toluca from Tigres

Toluca would be incorporating Jordan Sierra de los Tigres from UANL. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Jordan Sierra, player of 24 years of age, will not continue in the UANL Tigers for him Closing 2022, because I would already have another club in Mexico for the next tournament Closing 2022 from Liga BBVA MX. According to the journalist, Blanca Rios the Red Devils of Toluca They are the team that would be acquiring the services of the Ecuadorian midfielder.

Jordan Sierra played only 22 matches with the feline shirt, where did not have the chance to score, but got three assists. In addition, he failed to establish himself as a starter and was always a game changer in the team. Despite having arrived during the management of Ricardo Ferretti, with The lice could not play a single minute in the Apertura 2021. The Ecuadorian had to compete for the place of the starting eleven against Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca Y Juan Pablo Vigón.

For this reason, in recent days, some media close to the feline institution’s environment revealed that both the technician Miguel Herrera and his coaching staff do not plan to have Jordan Sierra. Similar case to the Colombian, Francisco Meza who contract ends Y there is no interest on both parties to renew it.

Jordan Sierra could not play any minute with the UANL Tigres in the Apertura 2021. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



Until now, in this winter transfer period, the Toluca team is one of the teams that has made the most movements in the MX League. Later, the failure of the chorizo ​​team in the Scream Mexico A21 that was left in the stage of repechage, after being eliminated by the Pumas of the UNAM at Nemesio Diez Stadium.

As a result, the Scarlet Directive made official the removal of Hernán Cristante as technical director and hired Ignacio Ambriz. After his short stay on the Second division from Spain with the Deportivo Huesca. Before your departure to the Iberian country, Nacho achievement be champion at Guard1anes 2020 with the Esmeraldas from Lion.

On the other hand, the staff of Red Devils yes preseason started in command of Nacho, did so with the different casualties announced by the club itself, such as that of Felipe Pardo, Miguel Barbieri that ends your loan, Jose Juan Vazquez what was transferred to the Xolos from Tijuana, Rodrigo salinas, Antonio Rios Y Rubens Sambueza, which recently joined the Athletic of San Luis.

Also, after these casualties, they are with the mentality of refreshing the squad of players. The board of directors has already begun to move for possible reinforcements and has set its sights on different senior players in Mexican soccer such as Leonardo Fernandez of the Tigers, Jean Meneses Y Fernando Navarro de León and finally, Daniel Alvarez of Puebla.

Uruguayan Leo Fernández could return to Toluca for Clausura 2022. However, he could also reach Santos Laguna. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



One of the players who more illusion makes the fans of Toluca is the Uruguayan Leo Fernández, who would be living his second stage in the whole of Mexico. In its first stage managed to be an outstanding player with the red shirt. However, some media have mentioned that another team would be in the fight for acquiring the services of the charrúa, it is Santos Laguna. After the sale of Diego Valdes al America for a figure that is around USD 7 million, they would made an offer to Tigers.

The former footballer of the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro would be becoming the first booster of the Red Devils, in the absence of the official announcement. It is worth mentioning that contract ends with the people of Monterrey the next December 31st, so that will arrive as a free agent and for free.

