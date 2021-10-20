What would be the shirt that the Tricolor would premiere in Qatar 2022

The Mexican Soccer Team would release apparel in 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ Footy_Headlines)

The The Mexican Futbol selection it will premiere next year. The Qatar World Cup 2022 is around the corner and the whole Tricolor he could wear a new outfit for the international joust maxim.

With eight games to go, the team led by Gerardo Martino He has not yet secured his ticket to the World Cup, but after the face shown in the first matches of the Octagonal of the Concacaf It seems that he will have no problem participating in the nations championship.

According to the digital site FootyHeadlines, the national group of Mexico will inaugurate a new design, as well as a shield in commemoration of the 100 years of creation from Mexican Football Federation (FMF). That way, both the shirt, colors and logo would change.

The predominant colorAccording to the website, it will be the Brown. A distinctive that has been tried to establish for several versions of shirts in recent years. At present, the Tri He wears a black T-shirt with a combination of pink and brown highlights.

The last time those colors were used was almost 65 years. The Swiss World Cup in 1954 represented an innovation for Mexicans, because there they carried as a second equipement The brown. Meanwhile he green color They began to use it four years later, at the World Cup in Sweden in 1958. Since then, green has been used as the dominant shirt.

The shirt would be at sale in September 2022. In this way, it is speculated that the Aztec team may release their new skin in Qatar 2022. It should be remembered that thanks to the extreme climates that the Asian country suffers, the calendar of the competition of countries will be of the November 21 to December 18 of the next year.

So far, the The Mexican team has not yet made the data official, because through its official accounts on social networks it has not issued any publication or communication. In this way, the fans will have to wait for the confirmation of the rumors about the new clothing.

The user of Twitter Jack HendersonKnowledgeable on the subject, he played with the possible designs that the national team could use: “A set for Mexico, because why not? Rumor has it they’re buying a brown away jersey, so we have it together with a home shirt with some details inspired by traditional Mexican rugs / rugs ”, it was read in his tweet.

The cadre led by Gerardo “Nanny ”Martino you don’t have a secure ticket to the nations championship yet. So far it is in the first position of the Octagonal of the Concacaf in the absence of eight matches. Have 14 units after having played six games. Behind them lie USA, with 11 points, and Canada, with 10.

The Central American federation has the availability to carry out three and a half picks: the first by direct pass and a half-place as a play-off against a team from either Oceania or South America.

The The Mexican Futbol selection will play in the month of November two visiting matches when the country of the stars and stripes the November 12, as well as to the whole Maple Leaf November 16 of this year.

