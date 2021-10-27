What would be the starting box with which the Mexican National Team will face Ecuador

Gerardo Martino is ready to face Ecuador (Photo: Rodrigo Sura / EFE)

The Mexican team has a new challenge in front of them and now they will have to face the Ecuador selection tomorrow. For it, Gerardo Martino began with the preparations to be able to define the possible alignment that will be in charge of facing the South American squad in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 11 that will be used this Wednesday was practically defined.

During the morning practice this Tuesday at the Sportsplex, a sports complex in Matthews, North Carolina, Gerardo Martino worked with the unemployed who would start the match against Ecuador and from this it was possible to deduce that Roberto Alvarado and Santiago Giménez, from Cruz Azul, would be in charge of leading the Mexican attack. While on the defensive Rodolfo Cota it would be under the three suits. In addition to being escorted by José Ramírez and Osvaldo Rodríguez Club León.

During the same training session, it could be seen that the Mexico coach practiced training with three elements belonging to the Guadalajara team from Guadalajara: Uriel Antuna like the lightning bolt from the right side, Fernando Beltran in containment and Ricardo Angulo to complete the midfield.

Another of those selected who stood out in the work this morning was the central defender of Toluca, Haret Ortega, who is fulfilling his first call in the senior team. Ortega, who is the undisputed starter with the scarlet box, would be accompanying the Atlas Olympic medalist in the defensive back, Jesus Angulo.

Eduardo Aguirre, Roberto Alvarado and Ricardo Angulo are three of those summoned for said meeting (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

In the same way, Plum Lira, middle of the Pumas He would be making his debut with the senior national team when he was chosen by Martino to jump to the starting green rectangle and in the central sector of the midfield.

Rodolfo Cota (León); José Ramírez (León), Haret Ortega (Toluca), Jesús Angulo (Atlas), Osvaldo Rodríguez (León), Erik Lira (Pumas), Fernando Beltrán (Guadalajara), Ricardo Angulo (Guadalajara), Uriel Antuna (Guadalajara), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul) and Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), is the 11 with which, he assured ESPN Digital, Mexico will take the field.

It is known that Mexican team He had to fight to be able to put together the call for the complex that will be held in the Bank of America Stadium, as several teams refused to lend to their players. Said refusal was derived after the fact that, as it was not a FIFA date commitment, the Tata Martino had to turn to players who are active in national football. However, many of the Mexican teams decided not to loan their players for said national commitment. Two of these cases were those of America and Monterrey, because both teams will play the final of the Concacaf Champions League on Thursday 28.

Therefore, the Tata had to assemble a selection with a base supported by young players who, in some of the cases, saw action in the 2019 Pan American Games and others in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Santiago Giménez would have his first minutes with the tricolor team (Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmx)

The Mexican Football Federation arranged this match in advance, as part of the tours in the United States, however, the team was affected because the clubs refused to loan their players, despite the fact that it was considered only to call those who play in the MX League and put aside the Mexicans who work in Europe and in the MLS.

This situation not only affected the Mexican team exclusively, as the rest of the national football teams have refused to loan players for the Ecuadorian team that are part of the Aztec competition, as is the case of Ángel Mena and Ayrton Preciado.

KEEP READING:

Why would Ricardo Peláez resign from Chivas

José Ramón Fernández and Faitelson exploded against Huesca for the dismissal of Nacho Ambriz

Who is Jordi Sada, the new promise of the Tricolor who plays in England