What would Cyberpunk 2077 look like in Unreal Engine 5? This recreation fulfills our most spectacular dreams

A group of users reimagine the graphic benefits of Night City with an amazing result.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered from a fairly hilly, from CD Projekt RED they refuse to abandon their science fiction title. That is why, after many months on the market, they have released a next gen update loaded with news and they assure that they will continue working to explore the full potential of their game. Of course, the authors aren’t the only ones looking to improve the Night City experience, and this group of fans proves it with a spectacular reimagining.

As we see in the video published by ENFANT TERRIBLE on YouTube, several passionate Cyberpunk 2077 gamers have recreated the game’s quirks in Unreal Engine 5. The result? Movie settings, much more marked details and, ultimately, the feeling of being inside this futuristic universe. Therefore, we encourage you to take a look at the compilation that heads this news to discover the union between Cyberpunk 2077 and amazing graphics.

The video is made up of different recreations of various users, so we can enjoy this rapprochement between Cyberpunk 2077 and Unreal Engine 5 through different perspectives ranging from science fiction landscapes to the most detailed aspects of a face. This work has been carried out using tools such as Epic Marketplace, VFX, Kitbash 3D, Zbrush and CG Trader.

It is not the first time that we have been amazed at the possibilities of Unreal Engine 5. There are more and more female developers who bet on the graphics engine from Epic Games, which has given us impressive technical demos. However, this tool is also available to users, who have given us a remake of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and even the recreation of a train station in Japan.

More about: Cyberpunk 2076, CD Projekt Red, Unreal Engine 5 and Fan.