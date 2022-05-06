What would happen if Canelo Álvarez loses against Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Álvarez could demand a rematch if he falls against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: YouTube/Azteca Deportes)

Saul Alvarez He has positioned himself as one of the most competitive elite athletes in recent years. The sphere of boxing has been widely dominated by him thanks to the achievements obtained throughout his career. in the duel before Dmitry Bivol will search add one more belt to your showcases although, thanks to the reputation it enjoys, a possible defeat would grant him a privilege of which few challengers they enjoy

Eddie Hearn, President of Matchroom Boxing and the one in charge of promoting Álvarez’s most recent fights, has provided details about the contract signed by Dmitry Bivol and Canelo. One of the most peculiar clauses is that of rematchsince it would have a different operation than that stipulated in the agreements of other fights for any championship.

And it is that in case of losing, the best pound for pound in the world would have the option to demand a revenge duel almost automatically, contrary to whether victory favors him. In the second case, even though the challenger would be the winner of the belt, Bivol would not have the same right to claim a duel to regain his belt. According to Hearn, the clause obeys business factors.

Canelo and Bivol are already in Las Vegas for the fight on May 7 (Photo: YouTube/Azteca Deportes)

“The rematch clause for this fight will only apply if there is a commercial value for it to be made once again, the fight would have to be big enough to do it again. And Canelo Alvarez loses on Saturday, any rematch will be absolutely huge because it would be a huge shock being such a good boxer and difficult to beat”, he assured in an interview rescued by iFL TV.

“In any fight Caneloif he loses, the money for the rematch is very big “

In this way, thanks to the spectacle that has been shown, as well as the good sports performance within the enrogados, Canelo Álvarez would have a second chance to fight for the 175-pound belt endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA). Then, the profits generated by the second brawl would far exceed to those obtained on May 7.

According to the journalist from ESPNMike Coppinger, the agreement that Canelo Alvarez signed with Matchroom for 2022 contemplates profits insured by $160 millionthat is, close to MXN 3 thousand 236 million. However, to pocket that amount he is forced to hold three fights in the period, which include Dmitry Bivol, Gennady Golovkin and a rival to be confirmed in December.

Canelo will seek the light heavyweight crown after consolidating himself as the undisputed champion at 168 pounds (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

In this way, the purse that he will receive for getting into the ring against the 175-pound champion endorsed by the WBA contemplates USD 53.3 million, on average. In addition, the profit could increase due to the percentage that would be added by pay-per-view purchases to witness the fight. In that sense, the figures for a possible rematch would increase considerably.

Unlike the fights that the Mexican engaged in to win all the 168-pound belts, the challenge against Dmitry Bivol represents one on a larger scale. The best pound for pound will visit an alien category that is widely known by the Russian boxer. Although Eddy Reynoso, his trainer, considered that they are giving some advantages to the champion, Canelo feel confident in winning.

“I like challenges because I want to make history and this type of challenge with which they will put me at the top, in the boxing history books. I feel alive when I have these kinds of challenges. I respect Dmitry Bivol’s boxing skills, but it’s my timeI feel at my best”, he declared at a press conference.

