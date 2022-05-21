What would happen if Venom invaded Pokémon? A fan designs in 3D the initials fused with the symbiote

A very popular post on Reddit shows us Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Charmander in this curious way.

If you are a little veteran, you will have a special affection for the first generation of Pokémon, and more for one of the three initial ones. Everyone has their favorite, but Squirtle, Bulbasaur y Charmander They marked those who enjoyed Pokémon Red / Blue (and even Pokémon Yellow and later), and transcended beyond the Game Boy games.

That is why today the three creatures continue to receive the affection of the fans of the franchise, as is the case with the special design that we bring you. On Reddit, user scrazyone1 has shared how do you imagine the three Pokémon invaded by Venom, and the truth is that the publication has become very popular. We leave you the 3D designs below:

This is how a user imagined the initial three invaded by Venom (Reddit)

with the symbiote marvel comics merged with the creatures, there will no longer be many doubts about whether to choose the Water, Grass or Fire type, since the appearance of the three changes to a dark color, with the logo on the chest and faces that emulate the best-known features of Venom and scarier than a walk through Lavender Town: sharp teeth, squinting eyes, and a long tongue.

It has not disclosed the software usedUsers who really liked this reimagining have started asking visions about other starters of the sagaabout iconic pokémon and even about the evolutions of the initials of Kanto or the same Pikachu, of which we leave you a vision of Chema Mansilla heading the text. However, at the moment we don’t know if the artist will perform more, as he hasn’t even stated what software he works with.

What it has surely caused is that some feel like playing Pokémon. The last great game of the saga that was launched on the market is Pokémon Legends: Arceus, published in January for Nintendo Switch, although the Spanish are in luck this year, since at the end of 2022 Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple will be published, inspired by the culture of our country.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Pokémon, Venom, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, 3D, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue.