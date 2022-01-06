What would Rubens Sambueza do when he stopped being a professional footballer?

Rubens Sambueza, Atlético San Luis’ new reinforcement, told what he would like to do when his stage as a footballer ends (Photo: REUTERS / Daniel Becerril)

In Mexican soccer, different foreign players have become fond of the MX League so they see Mexico as an opportunity to continue their profession in football when they retire from the field. Recently Rubens Sambueza, new reinforcement of Athletic San Luis, He told what he would like to do when his stage as a footballer ends.

The Argentine player expressed in an interview with TUDN the preparation you are taking for when the day comes to hang up your boots and embark on a different path than you currently have. Confessed that he would like to become the technical director of Liga MX.

Having a long experience in the First Division of Mexico I would seek become a coach When he was no longer dedicated to scoring goals on the court, he would now be behind the technical bench devising game strategies.

Rubens Sambueza was presented with Atlético de San Luis (Photo: Instagram / @ sambueza_1984)

“I personally am doing a technical course, I have to prepare well for tomorrow and be able to become what one wants, as a technician. But I’m still on this side of the player, you keep learning ”

Although he did not give a date of when this project could occur, he did make it clear that he would approach a Mexican club that would give him the opportunity to venture into technical direction. He also emphasized that more teams should give young coaches opportunities to try their luck and grow professionally.

“Hopefully God wants and can continue linked to football, I would like to continue linked to football as a coach and hopefully, more here in Mexico, the opportunity will be given to young coaches as well, who have that ambition to grow, who are eager to continue learning ”, he highlighted.

Rubens Sambueza would like to become a manager of Liga MX (Photo: USA TODAY / Kirby Lee)

And it is that in Mexican soccer different players have made the decision to become coaches after retiring as professional footballers and Rubens gave as an example some names who ventured into technical activity.

“To be able to bring his experience to the youngest who give the clubs that opportunity to those coaches. For example, him Chaco (Christian) Gimenez, (Gabriel) Knight that he is also young and there are several more ”, added the offensive midfielder from San Luis.

Finally, he commented that the experience of footballers on the field can favor them when they become technical directors since they have an idea of ​​when to play fast or handle the ball in their favor, so Sambueza insisted that young managers be given a chance.

And is that another of the plans of the 38-year-old player before the retreat consists of reaching the Mexican National Team and be part of the group that Gerardo commands Tata Martino; In his new stage as a member of San Luis, he confessed to ESPN who continues to have dreams and while retirement does not arrive he still aspires to a place in the Tri.

Rubens Sambueza would like to be summoned by Gerardo Martino (Photo: EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez)

“Until the day I hang up my boots, I will continue dreaming, striving to get what you want. I’m going to make an effort to be in the Mexican National Team and because I think that by making an effort I can have a chance, “he said.

The South American has been one of the most regular footballers in the last decade within the First division from Mexico. His performances have allowed him to stand out despite the fact that his teams have not gone through their best moments. Toluca, León and Pachuca They have been the most recent groups in which he has played.

In the past tournament with the Red Devils rose as the maximum reference of his club disputing 16 games in total and collaborating with four goals and six assists. His intelligence and ability to put together an offensive game helped the choriceros to reach the repechage match, in which they were defeated by Pumas.

