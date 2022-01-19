what would that mean for players?

It is very difficult to affirm something in such a resounding and capital way, but, as happened last 2020 with the purchase of ZeniMax Studios -the company that owns Bethesda-, this 2022 will be marked for the recent purchase of the Activision-Blizzard binomial by Microsoft. It is extremely curious to see how a few weeks ago, in the context of all the harassment and dismissal scandals within Bobby Kotick’s business group, Phil Spencer announced that the company was “evaluating its relationship with Activision“.

A period of reflection that has ended in a curious way, with a check from $50 billion and the acquisition of its business licences. However, Microsoft’s work it doesn’t end here. Many users expect to see how Phil Spencer’s hand picks up dead leaves and redirects a seriously injured company.

But, where is the player in all this? The truth is that sagas like Call of Duty, Diablo or World of Warcraft become part of the extensive catalog of those of Redmond, and what does that imply? Will we be able to play Call of Duty: Warzone on Game Pass? How will this affect the future of licenses like Diablo or Overwatch? Let’s think about all this a bit.

What will happen to the Battle.net app?



Image: Activision-Blizzard

The situation with Battle.net is quite complicated. For one thing, the Activision-Blizzard download client doesn’t provide stats like Steam does. Valve’s platform is much more open, while the binomial guards its data with suspicion. On the other hand, Call of Duty: Warzone has had a monumental weight in the video game since its launch, reaching unseat titles as important as Overwatch, Diablo or World of Warcraft itself.

The battle royale It has been placed without much fear or difficulty as the most played title with more than 231 million hours last year 2021, if we look at the data collected by Newzoo, and has relegated Battle.net to be the Warzone download client. If we look at the rest of the proposals included in the launcher, we will see that it only has 17 games available. It is very difficult to draw conclusions, but it is undeniable that games like Black Ops 4 or Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time they don’t move the same numbers than the most played.



Image: Activeplayer.io

So will Battle.net go away as an effort by Microsoft to bundle everything into its download client? The situation is much more complicated than that, but easy fix, we only have to look at EA Play. EA’s launcher too, Origin, has been relegated to just two bets, Apex Legends and Battlefield, but its strategic alliance with Microsoft has earned them a good number of players for one reason: visibility.

Closing Battle.net is out of the equation, but it needs to be integrated into the ecosystem

EA Play games can be download and play on the Xbox App and, although we need to have Origin or EA Desktop installed for it to work, it is a very important addition and that brings enormous life to Electronic Arts licenses. In this case, we are not talking about a collaboration agreement but about a purchase, so the merger between Xbox App and Battle.net should be pushed to the limit. Closing the launcher would mean facing the player communities settled there, but moving the entire catalog to the Xbox application and activating the crossplay between them would be what would save Battle.net from falling into oblivion.

100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn’t be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

We’re not talking about having both clients and running both to play a game, no. We talk about one total meltdown where Activision-Blizzard games—from Warzone to Starcraft to Overwatch to Diablo—are available to buy, share and play within the Xbox Game Pass catalog itself.

New horizons for keyboard and mouse sagas

Taking into account how the Xbox Game Studios philosophies, we assume that accessibility will be a creative maxim in the future of Activision Blizzard. It’s a good time to remember that Grounded includes options to alleviate players’ arachnophobia in the same way that Sea of ​​Thieves combats thalassophobia with a hover feature. Meanwhile, the Xbox Adaptive Controller allows disabled people to share their hobby with other members of the community regardless of their limitations. And they also have a policy of bringing their games to as many platforms as possible.

In an environment like this, we suspect that the more closed games in Activision Blizzard’s catalog will also have to open up one way or another. Overwatch is already in a good platform repertoire and it has been perfectly adapted to all of them with cross-play, and it is even possible to play World of Warcraft with a controller; but the subject of the publication is a barrier that has not yet been passed. If Halo Infinite is available on Steam from day one, is it possible that we will see Heroes of the Storm on Valve’s platform, sharing space with DOTA 2? What would Overwatch 2 user reviews say if it was next to Team Fortress 2?





The cloud is also an interesting topic because it is a field that only a few privileged publishers have had the opportunity to explore yet. It’s possible to play Psychonauts 2 with a mobile phone and an Xbox controller if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, but it would be interesting to see how this opportunity impacts gameplay. Diablo IV interface, for example, knowing that it has also had a mobile adaptation called Diablo Immortal. Same for possible portable versions from Starcraft and even Call of Duty: the first has not yet been converted, but the intention is more than declared; and the second has a very powerful CoD Mobile showing strength.

The WoW subscription, on Xbox Game Pass

Look how curious. In November 2020 (so almost 2021) World of Warcraft: Shadowlands became the fastest-selling PC game in history. As is well. And yet, the year that we have just ended marked a unprecedented decline in WoW because to the natural loss of interest that occurs after any launch we have to add the volume of fans who left the game, upset with the dark realities of employment inequality and abuse that were uncovered by reports a few months ago; as well as those that directly migrated to the much more respected Final Fantasy XIV.

Put another way, the world of Azeroth is in the doldrums, and this time it’s not because a supernatural entity threatens the sacred balance of things. Rather, it is one of those human decadences that arouse a sense of abjection in many of us. But it’s also one of the most iconic franchises to join the Xbox Game Studios roster and so it’s hard to see it as anything less than a cornerstone of the transaction. How could we take advantage of what we have in the most efficient way? We have it clear: take the world of warcraft subscription a Xbox Game Pass.





Although it is in the doldrums, it is one of the most representative IPs

If EA Play or Discord Nitro are included in that service, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to exclude the veteran MMO’s monthly fee. After all, what a game like this needs to stay afloat is a constant flow of new users, which is why many of its competitors adopt a model free-to-play crucial. You may not feel like buying a two-month subscription to World of Warcraft the month another interesting game comes out, but if with PC Game Pass you can have both, for many that will be the most profitable option. Eventually, many will find that everything they play as hobby is included in the same place.