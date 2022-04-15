What would the ideal Stranger Things game look like? Taking it into action, RPG or adventures is easier than it seems

As you probably already know, Netflix has shared a new trailer for Stranger Things, setting a premiere date for season 4. The initial reception has been incredible: on YouTube, the comment box is full of pearls like “one of the best trailers I’ve ever seen” or “it gave me goosebumps” . From the perspective of one more fan of the series, I also think that the theme looks very good. Which leads us to talk about the video gamebecause in that sense we still have a good margin for improvement.

In case you didn’t know, the Californian company has been publishing video games of its most representative IP for some time, including some about Eleven’s adventure in the 80s. Apart from this, we have also seen the characters of Stranger Things in a Dead DLC by Daylight and even in Fortnite (of course) through skins. I have to admit that taking the demogorgon with a tactical shotgun had its point. But I think you understand what I’m saying: there is no “bombshell” playable on these stories.

Personally, I don’t think Stranger Things needs a memorable video game adaptation, any more than every successful game needs to make it to the big screen. Now, that doesn’t mean he lacks potential to achieve. one or more great games. What would that great adaptation look like? Well, at 3DJuegos PC we have some ideas about it, let’s see if it works for you. And if this is the case, cross your fingers because we have absolutely no guarantee that they will happen.

An RPG in the style of Earthbound or Undertale



Earthbound (imagen: Gamegrin)

Right now, as we said above, Stranger Things has some official games available to everyone —action and adventures with overhead view, pixel-art aesthetics, puzzles; those kind of games. Not too far from that premise we also have other franchises about kids with powers teaming up, monsters and weird things going on around her: Earthbound (Mother) is the most obvious, and by extension, also the most recent Undertale. With Deltarune in full development, I can’t help but think that seeing our friends in a game like that.

With slingshots, baseball bats or Psychic powers, the group that surrounds Eleven only needs a skill tree linked to each character to have a full-fledged RPG. Needless to say, the adults would act as merchants or quest givers, while the abominations “from the other side” would be the bosses. That’s what the next idea is about, too.

Cooperative action in the Upside Down World



Evolve, by Turtle Rock (image: 3DGames)

One of the first barriers we face when imagining Stranger Things games is the story, because by switching media you inevitably lose a lot of the charisma that got us interested in the series in the first place. With a spin-off of action, that’s not a problem. Think of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, for example; Translating Ridley Scott films as such is difficult, but action is something that could only be done well in video games, and it was. In the specific case of the Netflix series?

Well, we would have to think about a foray into the Upside Down World (Upside Down) from which the beasts come. Maybe a roguelike: we entered that alternative reality from the breach at Hawkins National Laboratory as it appears in the series, armed to the teeth. What awaits us on the other side changes from game to game. fancy?

With the grace of Remedy Entertainment





In the world of video games we are already lucky enough to have a creative with experience in the field of dark and paranormal narrative that best suits Stranger Things. This is the Finnish screenwriter Sam Lake, who signed the history of games like Alan Wake (2010) or Control (2019) under the auspices of Remedy Entertainment. In both cases, ordinary people must face paranormal events; and curiously they solve it super well. They are games in which each shot counts, the characters become believable and the unbelievable is managed with the proper care.

I think there is no studio more capable than this one to manage a triple A production of the series, although from there to it really happening, there is a long way. Telltale already tried to make a Stranger Things game, but it didn’t work out and they ended up canceling the project. Now, the studio tries to move forward with the sequel to The Wolf Among Us – they need a break. In the meantime, how about exploring the weird stuff behind the people behind the Hawkins lab from the perspective of a Russian detective or spy?