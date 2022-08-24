What would the perfect Game of Thrones game look like? The ingredients are there and I have some ideas about it

When something “pops” within what we know as the world mainstreamthe one of the popular culture more massive and economically beneficial, it seeks to replicate that same success in different entertainment media. The same thing has happened to Game of Throneso Song of ice and fire for the most purists and lovers of novels. These books that before the premiere of the HBO series were nothing but works for “geeks” with dragons, swords, wars and deaths; quickly became the second most successful television franchise of all time, something that in video games it has not happened.

As a general rule, if something like this stands out in the seventh art, it is rare that both occur. spin-offs until after some time —obviously I am referring to The House of the Dragon—, since maximize the media power of a single product, not several at once. The UCM is the opposite, because it works as a powerful group far from individualities. For this reason, bringing a product to the video game is even economically profitable and Game of Thrones has tried it since its premiere with up to 19 games. Mobile action, strategy or small adventures, all under the same universe and none has stood out. Why? How has a license that was worth more than The Lord of the Rings and endured the entire catalog of Warner Bros. on television behind it not given anything worth playing?

What has failed so far?

It has not hit the nail on the head and not for not trying, it is the genre that fails

The answer to that is gender. Not all licenses or ideas are valid for a particular genre. Yes, Dragon Ball may not be suitable for asymmetric multiplayer, but Bandai Namco is taking a risk with The Breakers even though the majority of players are not very keen on it either. What I’m here to say is that Game of Thrones as a Mordhau-style medieval multiplayer doesn’t rent, we could even say perverts the essence of the work And although it may seem the most obvious, the narrative adventure either.

For many, Telltale Games as the architect of an adaptation of the work of George RR Martin was the most logical option. Back then, in 2014 —8 years before its bankruptcy—, Americans had won over locals and strangers alike with The Walking Dead in its first 5 episodes of a superb Season 1. A graphic adventure that was simmering, with an exceptional narrative weight and with decisions, what better way to take A Song of Ice and Fire to the eighth art? Yes but no. Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series opted to move away from the series and the books with the House of Forrester as the protagonist, something that marked his debacle.



Come on, if John Snow came out!

The stranger to the video game, I’m not saying the narrative adventures, wanted something with the same power of the series, even the series itself brought to the interactive world. The Walking Dead worked by appealing to another story much more sentimental y humana that served as a starting point for the history of AMC and Robert Kirkman. Telltale’s work moved away from what focused what is the Martin’s narrative with in the conflict between north and south, the threat from the east and the “white walkers” in a branching story, invaluable, powerful and fun as well as frustrating -the problems of royalty is what it has-; that a spin-off who bet on one history ,de base, simpler and less epic did not work.

The ideal game responds to only one genre: strategy

If it’s not adventure, what is it? Is it destined to never be adapted to the video game? No, in fact we found the answer 5 months after the first episode of the series: A Game of Thrones: Genesis. This work by some then unknown Cyanide Studio addressed the time strategy real with a story unrelated to what is seen in the series and books. This meant the death of him, I know, but although the game was not groundbreaking either, it showed that strategy is the genre that Game of Thrones should aspire to and any project in the universe.

Within the genre there are many variants, from the 4X strategy, in real time, tactics…, but this is always the one that best results will give. A Song of Ice and Fire is not all battles, you will tell me. It is not The Lord of the Rings that his epic and the fight between good and evil, clearly differentiated, is the narrative basis of his adventure. Yes and no. In the series, it was not until the ninth episode of the second season, with the Battle of Blackwater that we saw the technical deployment of Warner Bros., but that scale e visceral importance of a conflict that feels decisive for the world in which it is set, can only be achieved with strategy.

I would not say no to Creative Assembly signing a license game, although third parties have only made the Warhammer saga and Alien Isolation

In fact, all you have to do is look what the community has done, a true reflection of what the powerful majority of players want, with the license. Medieval 2 Total War; Attila Total War; Mount & Blade: Warband; o Civilization, all strategic games that have received powerful mods of the license, where the discordant note is the work of TaleWorlds Entertainment and SiCh Studio. Even there, with that mix of strategy, management, and real-time third-person combat, A Song of Ice and Fire feel in your sauce. Even if I were to bet on an example game, one that would score a great game of the license, I would bet everything on Three Kindgoms.



Even Thrones of Britannia tried something of its own, it seems that Total War has been the best “guinea pig” for the license

The mixture of fantasy with the love story of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms and the historical realism typical of The Creative Assembly, supported by the hero systems, the diplomatic and espionage options; mixed the “magic” of the English study and the experience with Warhammer in their three deliveries, they give me the best game who could dream of being a lover of Martin’s work and the series by David Benioff and Daniel Weiss.

We pongámonos dreaming…