What You Need to Know About Online Gambling Regulation in India

Gambling is illegal in most states of India. The Indian government gave the states the authority to control gambling in their regions, but there are still federal laws that regulate the overall activities of gambling in the country.

Most Indian players now gamble online using their mobile and desktop devices. This way, they can access offshore gambling sites that are not under the jurisdiction of the Indian government.

Even so, there are some federal and state gambling regulations Indian players need to know about. We will be explaining these regulations in this article.

Federal Gambling Legislation in India

There are three federal laws that affect gambling in India.

The Public Gambling Act of 1867

The first gambling law was the Public Gambling Act that passed in 1867. The law states that it is illegal to run a gambling house or play in one. Furthermore, the law significantly affects the development of gambling in most Indian states.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999

The Foreign Exchange Management Act focuses on currency exchange and international trade. This law states that it is illegal to deposit or withdraw funds in any other currency other than Indian rupees.

The Information Technology Act of 2000

The third key law is the Information Technology Act that passed in 2000. This law gave the government the power to block any website that is offensive to the general public. So officials can order internet service providers to block the websites of betting companies that violate the law.

India Gambling Laws by State

Beyond these laws, the Indian government gave states the ultimate control over gambling activities in their region. Any state that does not have a law in place uses the Public Gambling Act to guide its residents. Some of the state laws include:

Nagaland Gambling Laws

The Nagaland laws provide licenses to online games of skill and prohibits games of chance. Games of skill are those that require some level of experience to play, including poker and rummy.

Sikkim Gambling Laws

Sikkim is one of the states in India that licensed gambling. The Sikkim Casino License Act passed in 2008 and allows land-based casinos to operate in the state. Subsequently, the state started authorizing land-based casinos in five-star hotels, which attracted gamblers outside the state.

Goa Gambling Laws

Goa also legalized brick-and-mortar casinos. The casino law was passed in early 2000 because the state wanted to increase its tourism revenue.

Conclusion

India has banned gambling in the country since the mid-19th century when the first national law was passed declaring it illegal to run a gambling house or play in one. Since then, additional laws have been passed to further limit gambling around the country. However, the nation also allows individual states to allow gambling in their regions if they so choose, and a couple of states have done just that.