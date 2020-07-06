What You Need to Know – Variety

On Tuesday, Johnny Depp’s libel trial towards the writer of The Solar newspaper begins in London. Listed below are seven belongings you want to know:

1. The Most important Gamers

Decide Andrew Nicol will preside within the graystone Victorian gothic Royal Courts of Justice in London over the case introduced by John Christopher Depp II towards Rupert Murdoch’s Information Group Newspapers, and journalist Dan Wootton.

2. The Declare

Depp is suing the defendants for libel regarding an article that ran initially on the web site of The Solar newspaper on April 27, 2018, underneath the headline “Gone Potty: How can J.Okay. Rowling be ‘genuinely completely happy’ casting spouse beater Johnny Depp within the new ‘Incredible Beasts’ movie?” The identical article, with an amended headline, ran in print the next day. Depp denies that he was violent towards actor Amber Heard, whom he was married to between 2015 to 2017.

3. Star Witness

Final week, Depp’s legal professionals tried to cease Heard from attending the courtroom earlier than she known as as a witness. Decide Nicol rejected the transfer, to ensure that Heard to present info to the defendants. “There’s a profit to the defendants in her having the ability to do this close to instantaneously in the midst of Depp’s cross-examination and, in my opinion, it might be unfair to the defendants to deprive them of that benefit,” he stated.

4. Different Witnesses

Witnesses talking in help of Depp embrace Kate James, who labored as Heard’s private assistant, and Depp’s former companions Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder. Actress and TV host Amanda de Cadenet was due to give proof for the protection, however not too long ago modified her thoughts.

5. Alleged Drug Use

One of many items of proof would be the so-called “Australia medicine texts,” despatched between Depp and his assistant, Nathan Holmes, throughout a visit to Australia. The defendants’ lawyer, Adam Wolanski, claims the messages, despatched in late February and early March 2015, present that Depp was attempting to get medicine. The texts allegedly comprise references to “completely happy tablets” and “whitey stuff.” This preceded what Wolanski alleges was “a three-day ordeal of bodily assaults” towards Heard. Depp denies taking any medicine, and the allegations of violence.

6. Alleged Texts to Paul Bettany

At a pre-trial listening to, a spreadsheet of 70,000 textual content messages from Depp have been mentioned. Amongst them have been alleged messages from Depp to British actor Paul Bettany. In November 2013, Depp allegedly wrote: “Let’s burn Amber.” He additionally allegedly texted: “Let’s drown her earlier than we burn her!!! I’ll f— her burnt corpse afterwards to ensure that she is lifeless.”

7. Audio Recordings

Recordings of conversations between Depp and Heard have been additionally mentioned at a pre-trial listening to. Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne alleges Heard “demonstrates in her personal voice that she was not a sufferer of home abuse, however reasonably that she was the aggressor.” Heard says within the recordings that nobody would consider Depp if he claimed to be a sufferer of home violence, Sherborne alleges.