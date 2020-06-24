What Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Alex Newell Wants To See In Season 2

Go away a Remark
NBC formally renewed Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for Season 2 and it was such a reduction for a lot of viewers who’ve grown fairly hooked up to Jane Levy’s Zoey Clarke and the “coronary heart songs” solely she will hear. Season 1 ended on a robust notice, with the characters singing an emotional rendition of “American Pie” and, whereas sure story arcs have been tied up, there have been loads of open-ended narrative paths to discover sooner or later. With Season 2 now on the horizon, Alex Newell has revealed precisely what he needs to see for Mo going ahead.
As Zoey’s gender-nonconforming neighbor, Mo turned the titular character’s reliable confidante over the course of Season 1. By the season’s fourth episode, Mo’s personal backstory got here to mild. Regardless that Mo is completely snug round Zoey and others with out disgrace or regret, that wasn’t the case when it got here to church and singing within the quire. Mo initially introduced as male when singing within the church choir, however with Zoey’s assist in sorting by means of that inside battle, Mo later shined like a star, simply because the character’s mom predicted.
So, what’s subsequent for Mo? Newell has some matronly concepts for the place Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 may take the soulful character’s story. Right here’s what Newell informed TV Insider:
I actually wish to see Mo’s mother and Mo’s household. I believe we touched on it when Mo stated that, ‘The one person who made me really feel particular was my mother.’
Alex Newell and I are on the identical web page as a result of that’s precisely what I wish to see for Mo in Season 2 as properly. There are such a lot of tales left to discover in each Mo’s previous and current familial relationships, and it will be incredible if Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist launched Mo’s mother subsequent season. Who doesn’t wish to see what that dynamic would appear to be? After all, all different members of Mo’s household are additionally welcome, particularly in the event that they’re equally fabulous.
As for who may play Mo’s mother in Season 2, Alex Newell already has the right individual in thoughts: Claws and When They See Us star Niecy Nash. Newell says that he has Nash’s quantity and is unquestionably “making an attempt to manifest it” into taking place. (Not a plug for that present.) NBC execs and Zoey’s showrunner Austin Winsberg must name up Nash and e book her earlier than she will get too busy, as a result of now that Newell has talked about it, I can’t think about anybody else taking part in Mo’s mother.
The Glee alum goes on to say that with Mo, he actually needed to painting the problems that come up on the intersection of “sexuality, id, and religion.” In that vein, Season 1’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor” was a really private episode for Alex Newell, and he admitted there was one take the place he “couldn’t cease crying” whereas filming. Newell’s Mo is actually one of many many highlights of the present, and I hope that Season 2 will discover the character much more.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 is presently streaming on Hulu. Season 2 doesn’t but have a premiere date, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra. In the meantime, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 Summer season TV premiere information for extra on what to observe.
Add Comment