Whatever became of Brian Kernighan, pioneer of the ‘Hello, World!’ and legend of the early days of Unix

“Hello World!” is the traditional formula used as an example when someone codes their first computer program. Some time ago, here at Genbeta, we reviewed the history of this formula to reconstruct its origin and find out who was the first to use it.





Tradition indicates that it was Brian Kernighan and Dennis Ritchie who, in the 1978 book ‘C Programming Language’, first included a ‘hello, world!’. However, we collected in that article references that showed that Kernighan, in a solo text published 5 years earlier, had already used this phrase in a short book called “A tutorial introduction to the language B”.

And yes, the letter is well placed: he wrote first about language B and then about C. No, we don’t know that he wrote about the A before.

By the way, asked about the reasons why you chose that phraseKernighan stated 11 years ago the following:

“My memory is fuzzy now. What I do remember is that I had seen a cartoon that showed an egg and a girl and the girl was like, ‘Hello, world.'”

the legend of unix

The thing is, when he wrote that landmark tutorial, Kernighan was only known for being a 31-year-old Canadian with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering (was born in 1942, when Alan Turing was busy deciphering messages in Enigma code). So that, what became of him after that? Still alive? What has he dedicated his life to?

The point is that possibly his greatest contribution to the history of computing was made four years before he wrote that ‘Hello, world!’although its impact was still unclear at the time.

He had started working at AT&T Bell Labs in 1969, where he began collaborating with a group of researchers led by Ken Thompson (the creator of B and regular expressions) and Dennis Ritchie (the creator of C), who were trying to create your own operating system inspired by Multics, but simpler and more manageable. He thus became, that same year, one of the fathers of UNIX.

The importance of UNIX became clear after the successful release of its historic Version 7 in 1979, which included various applications developed by Kernighan, such as cron and AWK… that connoisseurs of Linux —a descendant of UNIX, as well as MacOS— will know well.

La ‘K’

‘K&R’ is the name by which the very influential book we mentioned at the beginning of the article on C (co-written with its creator) is known in geek circles; the ‘K’, of course, was a reference to Kernighan. According to the Jargon File, the first version from 1978 is known as ‘The Old Testament’, and the second version from 1988 as ‘The New Testament’.



The K&R.

But our protagonist also put the letter ‘K’ in the name of one of his most influential creations, the aforementioned AWK (1977), a powerful scripting language for advanced processing of text strings. Its creators are Alfred Aho, Peter Weinberger and Brian Kernighan himself (A, W and K of course).

Due to the nature of free software, over time AWK has been fragmented into several parallel versions with slight differences in functionality and syntax. But in any case, they are tools that do not usually receive major updates very often.

But recently, ‘one true AWK’ (semi-official name of the original version of AWK) received a relevant update, namely the implementation of Unicode support…something that may not sound very exciting, but certainly represents a leap forward in terms of the application’s usefulness.

at the foot of the canyon

And the author of that contribution to the code is, nothing more and nothing less than Brian Kernighan himself, who has just turned 80 —yes, 80— years. He explained the reason for this update in a recent interview on the Computerphile YouTube channel:

“It’s always been a shame that AWK only worked with ASCII and didn’t handle Unicode at all. […] At this point, AWK will be able to handle UTF-8 input and output so you can have regular expressions that recognize Japanese characters and the like.”

In the year 2000, Kernighan stated that if he could only choose one programming language to use, he would choose C. Two weeks ago, in his interview, he recommended choosing Python for it, due to its versatility

In the same interview, he says that he has also introduced a “quick and dirty” patch to AWK’s code to allow the program to handle CSV files.

Actually the code was not submitted as a commit itself to the AWK GitHub repository, but by mail to the current maintainer of the project, Arnold Robbins. The reason is that Kernighan doesn’t seem to handle Git at all.:

“I wish I understood git better, but despite your help, I still don’t have a proper understanding, so this may take a while.”

The community does not seem to have cared about that detail: Now that the code has been incorporated into the repository thanks to Robbins, users have celebrated the quality and usefulness of the contribution from the legendary creator of their favorite tool.



We join that.

Plus…

In addition to Unix, Hello World!, cron, ‘K&R’ and AWK, Kernighan created another programming language (AMPL, for ‘A Mathematical Programming Language’) in his Bell days, and had time after that in these decades—when his responsibilities as computer science teacher at Princeton they allow it— to write a good handful of books…

…in fact, the latest ones deal with topics such as understanding the digital world, understanding data and mathematics for non-specialists, and introductions to UNIX and the Go language. Before that, it was editor of the ‘Software Tools’ book series for the publishing house Prentice Hall International.

80 years (and those that remain) that have given a lot: it is one of the last of the generation of giants on whose shoulders now stand the ‘entrepreneurs’ of ‘startups’ from Silicon Valley.