Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?

Is profitable ITV’s expertise contest Britain’s Got Talent a sure-fire manner to fame and riches — or is there one other aspect to triumphing on the stay leisure present? As Britain’s Got Talent goes stay, Frances Taylor catches up with 4 previous winners…

Paul Potts, winner 2007

Paul Potts, 48, was working as a retailer supervisor at Carphone Warehouse when he carried out Nessun dorma on Britain’s Got Talent in 2007. He went on to develop into the present’s first ever winner

“When a pop-up window appeared on my pc display screen, I attempted to cancel it and pressed the maximise button by mistake. It was the entry kind for Britain’s Got Talent. It was the evening earlier than the entries have been going to shut, so I made a decision to let luck play a component. I took 10p out of my pocket, flipped the coin and mentioned that if it landed on heads I’d apply, and if it landed on tails I’d cancel the entire thing and never give it some thought once more. I can’t imagine that was 12 years in the past – it makes me really feel previous!

I gained £100,000, but it surely was taxable, so about 35-40 per cent of it went immediately. It’s as a result of in profitable Britain’s Got Talent you utilize a ability. If it was a quiz, it wouldn’t be taxable – that’s the taxman’s argument, anyway – however when you use a ability, then it’s employment. There are solely two issues sure in life: dying and taxes! Some went to paying off money owed, and the remaining went in direction of organising me and my spouse for all times.

I’ve executed about 1,100 reveals prior to now 12 years, however I’m nonetheless the shy particular person I used to be and being within the public eye can nonetheless be a little bit bit disconcerting. However you study to cope with it. You’ll be able to’t go into this business pondering that you just’ve received to have a persona, as a result of once you try to hold one thing that’s not actual going, that’s the route to psychological well being points. You’ve to be you – if not, life finds you out ultimately. You even have to handle your expectations. I all the time strive to put together myself for the worst and the very best, as a result of it’s simpler arising from the underside than it’s falling from the highest.

I’m so glad that coin landed on heads. You’ll be able to by no means actually know, however I’m pretty assured that if it had landed on tails I’d nonetheless be promoting cellphones. Life has a humorous manner of turning round in methods you don’t count on, and I’m very glad every thing turned out the way in which it did.

Paul Potts can be performing on the Princess Royal Theatre, Port Talbot, on sixth September

Ashley Banjo, winner 2009

Ashley Banjo, 30, was a part of dance troupe Range who triumphed over Susan Boyle in Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. He’s a Dancing on Ice choose and star of The Actual Full Monty

There was a lot consideration on Susan Boyle within the week main up to the ultimate. It was SuBo mania and it felt prefer it was already written that she would win. However that actually helped us put together; I really feel like our relaxed angle might be what gained it for us. Successful the ultimate was such a shock – perhaps greater than every other 12 months as a result of we have been reverse any individual who was already well-known worldwide. We by no means thought for a minute that the general public would get behind us like they did.

We shared out the prize cash and I believe it got here to about £9,000 every. The very first thing I purchased was an Apple Mac so I may edit the music for the units correctly, and I keep in mind on the time saying that we might strive to do a tour. However first we had to persuade a promoter to take a threat on a dance group. They have been all saying “this in all probability gained’t work” after which, 12 promoters in, we got here throughout the incredible one we’re nonetheless with now. There was no report label or artistic staff telling us what to do – it was solely me. I had to create a present to fill massive venues and I’d by no means executed one in my life. However the first dates offered out in 12 hours and so we tripled the tour size.

Again then we didn’t know something about telly. We have been so naive! I believe we solely actually received by means of it with ourselves and our values intact as a result of we had one another and all the time saved one another grounded. If you’re in a bunch, you may have varied individuals [in the industry] attempting to cherry-pick members, however we stayed collectively and did what we liked – and ten years on, we’ve managed to do all of it in opposition to the chances. The entire expertise has made me and all the boys the individuals we’re. It’s been life-defining.

Tickets are on sale now for Range’s tenth anniversary tour, Born Prepared

Jai McDowall, winner 2011

Singer and former help employee Jai McDowall, 32, gained the fifth collection of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 and shortly afterwards launched his debut album, Imagine

Earlier than Britain’s Got Talent I carried out at native pubs and golf equipment, and leaping from that to being on TV felt actually unusual. After the ultimate on the Saturday, I used to be like, “Am I allowed to go exterior?” so I sat within the lodge room all day Sunday and watched the present again. On the Monday I did press, on Tuesday I went dwelling to do extra interviews in Glasgow – and managed to get my washing executed – after which the subsequent day I flew again to London for the BGT tour. It was loopy.

To go and win was such a excessive, however then it was taken away a wee bit with among the headlines. There have been some bizarre articles on the time [attributed to Jai] about Simon Cowell being anti-Scottish that have been misconstrued, and it’s a disgrace as a result of I’ve loads of respect for him. However that’s the business, and headlines aren’t going to be good on a regular basis. It did take me a very good whereas to study to cope with that.

Work during the last eight years has been sporadic. There have been occasions after I’ve perhaps made the fallacious enterprise decisions, and there was a interval after I had monetary difficulties. However I’ve been fortunate that I’ve received an excellent core group of followers who’ve caught by me and been very loyal over the previous eight years. There have been ups and downs, however I’ve by no means had a boring time. I’m very grateful and I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing with out the present.

Jai McDowall is at present touring within the UK with G4’s Jonathan Ansell in Les Musicals and can be performing solo at London’s Brasserie Zedel on 13 July

Misplaced Voice Man, winner 2018

Lee Ridley, 38, aka Misplaced Voice Man, has cerebral palsy and makes use of a communication support for his stand-up routine. He’s the primary comic to win Britain’s Got Talent

It’s all the time a threat once you put your self within the limelight like this. I’m fairly an edgy comic and I had to tone down my materials for Saturday-night tv, so I wasn’t certain how effectively it will go down with the BGT viewers. I’m actually glad that I did BGT, although, and it ended up going higher than I anticipated!

Within the week main up to the ultimate I used to be so busy doing filming and rehearsing that every one of it simply blended into one, however my essential reminiscence was of me falling and hitting my head after the semifinal. I used to be simply preparing to have a good time within the lodge bar after I tripped over skinny air and landed on my face. For a number of moments, Misplaced Voice Man grew to become Misplaced Steadiness Man. Fortunately, I recovered in time to compete within the ultimate.

Within the days after my win I did loads of media interviews and received requested the identical questions over and over, however fortunately I may simply use copy and paste on my iPad for that.

Successful has modified my life in so some ways. It’s enabled me to go on tour and write a e-book, however top-of-the-line issues to occur is that persons are partaking with me much more. I’m all the time getting stopped for selfies and, for the primary time, individuals appear comfy speaking to a disabled particular person. After I first began comedy seven years in the past, it was solely supposed to be a little bit of fun. I by no means anticipated to be making a residing out of it, and I definitely didn’t count on it to lead to all of this.

Lee’s new e-book, I’m Solely In it for the Parking, is offered now (Bantam Press, £14.99)

