What’s Awesome About Starring In An Alien Movie And What’s Not, Per Prometheus’ Guy Pearce

There are upsides and drawbacks to just about any job. That’s even true should you’re an actor in an iconic film franchise. Simply ask Guy Pearce. He’d be comfortable to inform you all about essentially the most superior (and least superior) a part of starring in an Alien film.
In Prometheus, Guy Pearce performs Peter Weyland — a CEO with an enormous god advanced. The character is, for a lot of the movie, significantly older than he’s in actual life. So Guy Pearce typically needed to sit via 5 hours in a make-up chair so he may look the half. And in keeping with the actor in a current GQ interview, that half wasn’t precisely essentially the most enjoyable:
It’s very cool being part of the alien world. It’s additionally cool to get to play Peter Weyland – I imply the man who form of created all of it. It wasn’t so cool having to put on 5 hours of previous age, prosthetic make-up. I might stand up at 2 o’clock within the morning, I might be pushed to work and I might begin make-up at three within the morning and would begin work at 8. They might movie with me till 2 within the afternoon after which I used to be performed.
Peter Weyland performs a pivotal function in Prometheus — he’s the dude who funds the entire expedition that the film facilities round. However his precise screen-time is fairly restricted, particularly compared to a few of Guy Pearce’s co-stars like Charlize Theron and Idris Elba.
That meant that Guy Pearce had a restricted period of time on the Prometheus set, too — which meant that he was extra conscious of days when all of the preparation to be on display finally didn’t quantity to a lot:
I solely did about 15 or 17 days or one thing on that. The tough factor about that character was I needed to put on a kind of steel exoskeleton as effectively, which meant I couldn’t sit down correctly… There was sooner or later the place I went in, did all of the make-up, bought to my room they usually stated, ‘We’re simply working a bit behind this morning. We’ll get to you.’ I went, ‘OK.’ Nicely, an hour glided by and one other hour glided by… at about 1 o’clock they went, ‘So, it’s as much as you. You may in all probability take all this off or we’d get to you.’ By this level I’m atrophied to the spot. I don’t assume I filmed that day.
Regardless of all of the inconvenience, it looks like Guy Pierece was nonetheless comfortable to be part of the Alien franchise. After expressing enthusiasm for reprising his function within the Prometheus sequel, he ultimately got here again for Alien: Covenant in an uncredited, transient look because the youthful (and prosthetic-free) Peter Weyland.
