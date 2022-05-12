What’s beyond Nintendo Switch? We don’t have a successor yet, but the company is already thinking about the transition

After the experiences with other platforms, Nintendo has outlined a plan to move to the next console.

Nintendo Switch continues to press the accelerator to the fullest. The latest data from Nintendo reiterates the success of its console with an unstoppable rate of sales and great popularity in its selection of games. However, and as usual in this class of documents, the Big N has also presented its plans and concerns looking to the future. In other words, some of the details related to what he prepares beyond the hybrid.

There is no successor for Nintendo Switch, but the company is preparing for the next generationSpeaking clear, no successor announced yet for Nintendo Switch. Despite this, Nintendo has gone through enough experiences to know that changing hardware requires huge planning. he said so Shuntaro Furukawapresident of Nintendo, in a round of questions and answers with his investors (translated by VGC).

One of our biggest hurdles is how to smoothly transition from one hardware to the next.Shuntaro Furukawa“We’ve already announced a portion of our software roadmap with release planned for next spring,” Furukawa begins. “Unlike in the past, we still have a wide variety of scheduled games to be released, even beyond 5 years of release. This is because the Nintendo Switch has had a soft launchwhich has allowed us to focus all of our development resources on a single platform.”

“However, the question of whether we will have the same smooth transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a great concern for us,” continues the president. “Based on our experiences with Wii, Nintendo DS and other hardware, it’s very clear that one of our biggest obstacles is how to have an easy transition from one hardware to the next.

Although Nintendo admits to having this “concern”, it also explains that the batteries have already been set to face the future of the current console: “To help alleviate this risk, we are focusing on build long-term relationships with our clients. As we continue to release new software for Nintendo Switch, we will also offer services that use Nintendo Accounts and other IP outside of gaming software. We intend this to help build a lasting impact with our clients.”

Nintendo has already expressed on multiple occasions that it still has many plans with Nintendo Switch, which still has a long life ahead. We can take advantage of this with a multitude of experiences that range from the AAA of the Big N and even the indies that the console houses, which is complemented by a Nintendo Indie World with several games to consider. In addition, from 3DJuegos we have already shared 13 tips to keep your Nintendo Switch in perfect condition, which will provide more fun and less frustration in the future.

