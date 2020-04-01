What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2020

Disney Plus will proceed to broaden its library subsequent month, including older movies in addition to new episodes of its unique programming.
Lower than a month after its launch on March 6, Pixar’s “Onward” is making an early leap to Disney’s streaming platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the overwhelming majority of theaters now closed throughout the US, the studio has elected to make the movie obtainable for viewers to watch at residence.
In the meantime, Disney Plus will have a good time Earth Month by that includes a curated assortment of nature-themed documentaries and movies from Nationwide Geographic and Disneynature. These will embody the brand new documentaries “Elephant,” narrated by Meghan Markle, and “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by Natalie Portman.
See under for the whole listing of titles.
April 1
Physician Dolittle
April 3
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
Dolphin Reef
Elephant
Onward
Penguins
Pluto’s Occasion
The Straight Story
A Story of Two Critters
All in a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Canine Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Round
Elmer Elephant
How to Play Soccer
Lambert the Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Sea Scouts
The New Neighbor
The Small One
Be Our Chef — Episode 102 — “Prognosis: Scrumptious”
Disney Household Sundays — Episode 122 — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
Disney’s Fairy Story Marriage ceremony — Episode 208 — “Marry ME”
Fish Hooks — Seasons 1, 2 and three
One Day At Disney — Episode 118 — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
Store Class — Episode 106 — “Downhill Derby”
Sonny with a Probability — Seasons 1, 2 and three
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 707 — “Harmful Debt”
April 10
Be Our Chef — Episode 103 — “Hidden Inside”
A Celebration of the Music from Coco
Disney Household Sundays — Episode 119 — “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
Life Under Zero
One Day At Disney — Episode 119 — “Francheska Roman: Sweet Maker”
Paradise Island — Season 1
Playtime with Pet Canine Friends — Season 1
Working Wild with Bear Grylls — Season 5
Store Class — Episode 107 — “Prepared for Launch”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 708 — “Collectively Once more”
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets and techniques — Season 1
April 12
PJ Masks — Season 3
April 17
Pluto’s Buy
Be Our Chef — Episode 104 — “Curiouser and Curiouser”
Mind Video games — Season 8
Disney Household Sundays — Episode 124 — “Discovering Nemo: Terrarium”
The Unimaginable Dr. Pol – Season 16
Let’s Stick Collectively Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales — Season 1 and a couple of
One Day At Disney — Episode 120 — “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Supervisor”
Store Class — Episode 108 — “Construct Your Personal Journey”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 709 — “Outdated Pals Not Forgotten”
April 19
Simply Roll with It —Season 1
April 20
Secrets and techniques of the Zoo: Tampa — Season 1
April 22
Fury Information
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey — Season 3
April 24
Man in House
Mars and Past
The Olympic Elk
America’s Funniest House Movies — Seasons 12-19, 23
Be Our Chef — Episode 105 — “Past the Reef”
Disney Household Sundays — Episode 125 — “WALL•E: Recycling Container”
One Day At Disney — Episode 121 — “Tia Kratter: Pixar College”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice”
April 30
Nationwide Treasure
