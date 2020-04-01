What’s Coming to Disney Plus in April 2020

Disney Plus will proceed to broaden its library subsequent month, including older movies in addition to new episodes of its unique programming.

Lower than a month after its launch on March 6, Pixar’s “Onward” is making an early leap to Disney’s streaming platform amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the overwhelming majority of theaters now closed throughout the US, the studio has elected to make the movie obtainable for viewers to watch at residence.

In the meantime, Disney Plus will have a good time Earth Month by that includes a curated assortment of nature-themed documentaries and movies from Nationwide Geographic and Disneynature. These will embody the brand new documentaries “Elephant,” narrated by Meghan Markle, and “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by Natalie Portman.

See under for the whole listing of titles.

April 1

Physician Dolittle

April 3

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

Dolphin Reef

Elephant

Onward

Penguins

Pluto’s Occasion

The Straight Story

A Story of Two Critters

All in a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Canine Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Round

Elmer Elephant

How to Play Soccer

Lambert the Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Sea Scouts

The New Neighbor

The Small One

Be Our Chef — Episode 102 — “Prognosis: Scrumptious”

Disney Household Sundays — Episode 122 — “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

Disney’s Fairy Story Marriage ceremony — Episode 208 — “Marry ME”

Fish Hooks — Seasons 1, 2 and three

One Day At Disney — Episode 118 — “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Store Class — Episode 106 — “Downhill Derby”

Sonny with a Probability — Seasons 1, 2 and three

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 707 — “Harmful Debt”

April 10

Be Our Chef — Episode 103 — “Hidden Inside”

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Disney Household Sundays — Episode 119 — “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

Life Under Zero

One Day At Disney — Episode 119 — “Francheska Roman: Sweet Maker”

Paradise Island — Season 1

Playtime with Pet Canine Friends — Season 1

Working Wild with Bear Grylls — Season 5

Store Class — Episode 107 — “Prepared for Launch”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 708 — “Collectively Once more”

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets and techniques — Season 1

April 12

PJ Masks — Season 3

April 17

Pluto’s Buy

Be Our Chef — Episode 104 — “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Mind Video games — Season 8

Disney Household Sundays — Episode 124 — “Discovering Nemo: Terrarium”

The Unimaginable Dr. Pol – Season 16

Let’s Stick Collectively Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales — Season 1 and a couple of

One Day At Disney — Episode 120 — “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Supervisor”

Store Class — Episode 108 — “Construct Your Personal Journey”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 709 — “Outdated Pals Not Forgotten”

April 19

Simply Roll with It —Season 1

April 20

Secrets and techniques of the Zoo: Tampa — Season 1

April 22

Fury Information

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey — Season 3

April 24

Man in House

Mars and Past

The Olympic Elk

America’s Funniest House Movies — Seasons 12-19, 23

Be Our Chef — Episode 105 — “Past the Reef”

Disney Household Sundays — Episode 125 — “WALL•E: Recycling Container”

One Day At Disney — Episode 121 — “Tia Kratter: Pixar College”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 710 — “The Phantom Apprentice”

April 30

Nationwide Treasure