What’s Going On With Shazam! 2, According To The Director

Followers all throughout the web wish to know precisely what’s occurring with the manufacturing of Shazam! 2, and nobody can blame them. With the movie imagined to be in manufacturing proper about now, its launch date has already been bumped as much as a later 2022 debut window. As one other manufacturing has come on the radar of director David F. Sandberg, it could be truthful for people to be involved of the place the DC Comics movie would match into his schedule. However as luck would have it, Sandberg himself has come out and stated that the following movie he’ll apply his directing powers in the direction of will actually be Shazam! 2.