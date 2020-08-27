What’s Going On With The Vampire Chronicles TV Present?

Depart a Remark
Followers of Anne Rice’s long-running The Vampire Chronicles collection of novels have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Interview with the Vampire TV present for what looks as if centuries at this level. Sadly, these weeks and months have turned to years as of late, due to beginning and stopping of the variation of the enduring collection that includes the exploits of Lestat de Lioncourt in recent times. What appeared like a certain deal a 12 months in the past grew to become something however on the finish of 2019 when it was introduced that Hulu collection based mostly the 1976 novel and 1994 movie was not taking place.
However diehard Anne Rice followers ought to concern not as a result of your entire Vampire Chronicles collection of books might very properly find yourself on AMC sooner or later within the close to future after the cable big bought the tv rights in 2020, opening the door for all kinds of romantic, implausible, and fascinating tales. Some could also be questioning what can be tailored and after they can see it. Hopefully, I can reply a few of these questions as to what’s going on with The Vampire Chronicles.
Interview With A Vampire Was Initially Supposed To Be Launched On Hulu, However The Deal Fell Via in Late 2019
The Vampire Chronicles was initially being shopped to varied tv networks in 2017, and for a stretch of time, it appeared like on-line streaming service Hulu could be producing Interview with the Vampire after buying the rights to your entire ebook collection in 2018, however that deal reportedly fell aside in December 2019, in keeping with Selection, who additionally reported that the Vampire Chronicles present was purported to enter manufacturing shortly earlier than the plug was pulled.
The complete collection entered a state of limbo within the months following Hulu’s resolution to cross on producing an adaptation, however followers of Anne Rice’s vampire novels obtained some excellent news a number of months later when Anne Rice struck a cope with one of many most-watched cable channels on the market.
AMC Now Holds The Rights To Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles
The Vampire Chronicles novels obtained a brand new lease on life in Might 2020 when AMC introduced that it had picked up the rights to Anne Rice’s assortment of novels in addition to her Lives of the Mayfair Witches books to be produced for tv later down the highway. Based on THR, the rights owned by Paramount Tv and Nameless Content material had expired in December 2019 shortly earlier than the cope with Hulu fell via, giving Rice the chance to buy the properties to different networks. Lower than six months later, AMC agreed to buy the rights to the novels and hopefully add vampires to a lineup so closely dominated by zombies.
Anne Rice Will Serve As Government Producer With Rolin Jones Creating The Script
Gaining the power to supply tv exhibits and movies based mostly on the Vampire Chronicles wasn’t the one factor AMC obtained when it bought the rights in Might 2020, because the community additionally welcomed Anne Rice herself in addition to her son Christopher on as govt producers for any future mission. Additionally a part of the deal, in keeping with IGN, was the hiring of Rolin Jones, who will assist with the event of Rice’s varied novels for the display screen. Jones is most recognized for his work within the author’s room for tv touchstones like Boardwalk Empire, Friday Evening Lights, and a number of others over the course of his adorned profession.
Will Every Season Deal with A Completely different Novel?
The information about AMC selecting up the rights to the Vampire Chronicles novels from Might 2020 was the final piece of confirmed data anybody has obtained relating to any attainable present or movie mission, however there may be room to invest as to what followers of Anne Rice and her books might anticipate to see when one thing lastly does come to our tv screens.
One risk might be to have Vampire Chronicles be the identify of the collection as a complete and have every season concentrate on a special novel from the collection. This might imply that viewers might comply with the exploits of Lestat de Lioncourt beginning with Interview with the Vampire in Season 1, have the second season concentrate on the occasions of The Vampire Lestat, and so forth. With Lestat being a significant participant in most of what occurs over the course of the greater than a dozen books at this level, he might be the thread that ties every of the seasons collectively. And if AMC had been to seek out somebody as charismatic and memorable as Tom Cruise within the 1994 adaptation of Interview with the Vampire then they may have an enormous hit on their palms.
Which Novels Might Be Tailored
Now that AMC holds the rights to the Vampire Chronicles novels, the cable community has entry to numerous books from the vampire collection in addition to the Lives of the Mayfair Witches (the opposite collection of books from Anne Rice included within the deal), in addition to the varied crossover titles from the 2 collections.
With so many novels able to be tailored, we might see the whole lot from the erotic novel The Vampire Armand a couple of younger male prostitute who’s become a vampire by Lestat’s maker Marius, and even Blood and Gold, which follows Marius as he turns into one of many oldest vampires within the collection. After which there may be additionally The Queen of the Damned, which as many might recall, was beforehand tailored to movie in 2002 in all its goth and nu-metal greatness.
No Launch Date Has Been Given At This Time
Anybody searching for a launch date must wait a little bit (or quite a bit) longer just because AMC and Anne Rice have not come out and stated which type the present will take or what it can embrace. And with no scripts prepared (a minimum of not publicly disclosed), there hasn’t been any phrase on manufacturing beginning, which solely pushes it again even additional.
But when something adjustments, you’ll find all the most recent on what’s going on with the Vampire Chronicles TV present and the whole lot else taking place at AMC right here at CinemaBlend. And remember to take a look at our useful Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule to maintain up-to-date on all the most recent and best exhibits hitting the air these subsequent few months.
