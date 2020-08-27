What’s Going On With The Vampire Chronicles TV Present?

Interview With A Vampire Was Initially Supposed To Be Launched On Hulu, However The Deal Fell Via in Late 2019

The Vampire Chronicles was initially being shopped to varied tv networks in 2017, and for a stretch of time, it appeared like on-line streaming service Hulu could be producing Interview with the Vampire after buying the rights to your entire ebook collection in 2018, however that deal reportedly fell aside in December 2019, in keeping with Selection, who additionally reported that the Vampire Chronicles present was purported to enter manufacturing shortly earlier than the plug was pulled.

The complete collection entered a state of limbo within the months following Hulu’s resolution to cross on producing an adaptation, however followers of Anne Rice’s vampire novels obtained some excellent news a number of months later when Anne Rice struck a cope with one of many most-watched cable channels on the market.