What’s Going On With The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Film? Here’s What The Producers Said

The Walking Lifeless has grow to be an enormous franchise since debuting on AMC again in 2010. Since then the present has grow to be a sensation with two spinoffs and even plans for a film. Said film will deliver again Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, and is meant for a full theatrical run. However with the leisure business at a halt amid world well being considerations, followers are left questioning the place the untitled venture stands. Fortunately now the film’s producers have spoken in regards to the present state of The Walking Lifeless‘s first film.