What’s Going On With The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Film? Here’s What The Producers Said

The Walking Lifeless has grow to be an enormous franchise since debuting on AMC again in 2010. Since then the present has grow to be a sensation with two spinoffs and even plans for a film. Said film will deliver again Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, and is meant for a full theatrical run. However with the leisure business at a halt amid world well being considerations, followers are left questioning the place the untitled venture stands. Fortunately now the film’s producers have spoken in regards to the present state of The Walking Lifeless‘s first film.
Whereas in-person fan conventions have been cancelled this 12 months, loads of properties are crafting digital occasions to interrupt information. The Walking Lifeless comics come from Skybound Leisure, which is internet hosting its personal digital conference referred to as Skybound Expo. Throughout this, Walking Lifeless producers David Alpert and Robert Kirkman addressed the standing of the Rick Grimes film. Alpert stated:
We’re coming alongside in a giant means. We’re simply on this specific area the place we now have [to wait]. We won’t shoot proper now, in order that’s simply the large factor holding us again.
Nicely, there you will have it. It appears to be like just like the untitled Walking Lifeless film is likely one of the many movie tasks on maintain amid the pandemic. David Alpert was cautious to not reveal something particular in regards to the extremely anticipated venture’s growth, but it surely’s clearly being affected by present occasions. Particularly as a result of manufacturing could not begin even when they wished to.
The announcement of The Walking Lifeless film and its impending theatrical launch, particularly since it’s going to star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. Lincoln was the main actor of the apocalyptic drama for its first 9 seasons, earlier than departing the present with a view to take new alternatives. However Rick will finally be again, as he survived his close to demise expertise and is taken onto a helicopter with Anne to unknown locations.
Later in Skybound Xpo, Robert Kirkman reassured The Walking Lifeless fandom that Rick Grimes’ film remains to be being labored on, regardless of its incapacity to start manufacturing. As he defined,
There’s tons of stuff occurring behind the scenes. I don’t need anybody to assume that we’re simply form of ready round for this pandemic to finish. I’d say that, if something, the pandemic goes to make numerous films higher. I feel the Rick Grimes film chief amongst them, simply because we’re getting much more time to prepare dinner this factor and ensure it’s excellent. However when issues do settle down, you guys are going to listen to a ton extra about this film.
Nicely, that is a reduction. As a result of whereas the general public is at the hours of darkness relating to The Walking Lifeless film’s contents and eventual journey to theaters, the producers and studio are nonetheless engaged on Rick Grimes’ large display debut. The followers will simply should patiently wait as the continued world well being considerations proceed to halt TV and movie productions alike.
Narratively (and geographically) it looks as if Rick Grimes’ film might go seemingly wherever. No particulars in regards to the film have been revealed, though actress Pollyanna McIntosh is anticipated to reprise her function as Jadis/Anne. Final season of The Walking Lifeless additionally seemingly opened the door for Danai Gurira to look as Michonne, as she discovered that Rick was alive and left Alexandria searching for her husband. Fingers crossed we get to see the Black Panther actress again on the large display along with her signature sword.
CinemaBlend will maintain you up to date on the Rick Grimes film as particulars grow to be public. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch listing to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
