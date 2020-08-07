What’s Going On With Tron And Other Future Attractions At Disneyland And Disney World In The Time Of COVID

What different longer-term initiatives Bob Weiss might be speaking about, we do not even know. He might be referring to initiatives that have not even been publicly introduced but, however are being labored on internally. Odds are a whole lot of these kinds of concepts are going to be assessed not solely to determine after they would possibly occur, but when. Whereas the newly reopened Walt Disney World and Disneyland Shanghai are reportedly worthwhile for Disney in an absolute sense, they definitely aren’t bringing in the identical cash they used to. With Disneyland Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland closed, that lack of income is compounded. The reality is that even in a best-case state of affairs, we’re taking a look at a protracted highway again to the place we have been for the parks, so many initiatives may get scrapped, or on the very least paired right down to a cheaper model of themselves.