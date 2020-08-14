What’s Going On With Westworld Season 4

Depart a Remark
If there’s one factor that Westworld is especially good at doing, it is leaving you with extra questions than solutions. HBO’s sci-fi/western-turned-dystopian collection has saved viewers in suspense for 3 seasons working at this level. That is not gonna finish anytime quickly. Again in April, HBO revealed that the high-budget present is returning for a fourth season — although there weren’t too many particulars offered on this renewal announcement.
Contemplating how Westworld wrapped up its newest season finale, a number of followers had been understandably left with questions in regards to the standing of Season 4, particularly given the numerous rising issues associated to COVID-19. Let’s check out a few of the issues we do and do not find out about Westworld Season 4.
Westworld Season Three spoilers forward!
When Ought to We Anticipate To See Westworld Season 4 Premiere On HBO?
We all know that Westworld is about to return. However one large query stays: when will we see it? Given the heavy particular results, large scope, and the high-concept premise on the coronary heart of the present, it does take longer than the typical collection to provide a whole season.
Westworld Season 2 arrived in 2018, two years after its first season. Likewise, the third season got here out this yr, two years after the earlier season. If we comply with that logic, one would presume that Season 4 can be launched in 2022 on the earliest. Maybe within the spring season. Nevertheless, with the hazards being confronted with the novel coronavirus pandemic, there’s an opportunity that Season 4 may not make it out that quickly. We may very well be a later begin date than regular for the present’s latest season.
When Can Westworld Season 4 Anticipate To Start Manufacturing?
Like many present productions, it is arduous to know when Westworld Season 4 will really roll in entrance of cameras. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, there are numerous productions left on pause till it is wholesome for the forged and crew to return to set once more. Since Westworld is presumably within the writing course of for the latest season, there’s an opportunity that their manufacturing course of may not be too significantly affected if productions are in a position to start once more by subsequent yr. However that is actually an enormous gamble at this level, particularly after we’re speaking a few novel widespread virus.
Although, since Westworld Season Three was shot in Spain and several other different European places, there could also be different challenges to over come for Season 4, ought to the hope be to movie abroad, when factoring in potential journey restrictions within the present local weather.
We Nonetheless Do not Know How Evan Rachel Wooden Will Return (If She Will Return)
In Season 3’s finale, Evan Rachel Wooden’s Dolores determined she needed to present the people their free will by permitting Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb to fully erase all the information inside Rehoboam. In doing so, Dolores sacrificed her personal existence, leaving solely Dolores’ physique as all of her reminiscence and knowledge had been stripped away from its circuits. By doing this, we’re left with considered one of our greatest questions shifting ahead: will Evan Rachel Wooden return for an additional season(s)?
The actress stated that she needs to return to the present, hoping this is not the tip of the street for her involvement. However govt producer Jonathan Nolan claims Dolores is quite definitively “gone,” which casts some doubt. Will Evan Rachel Wooden return as a brand new character in Season 4? Will she return in any respect?
Will Aaron Paul Return?
At first of Season 3, Westworld reworked its construction considerably by not together with a couple of actors seen all through the previous two seasons however as a substitute included Aaron Paul in a distinguished function. As Caleb Nichols, we had been launched to a blue-collared building employee who took on additional legal jobs. Or so we thought. When he was launched, it wasn’t completely clear if he was really a human.
In Episode 7, we discovered that Caleb was as soon as a soldier who underwent a reconditioning process to make him overlook about his troubled previous. By the tip of Season 3, Caleb was standing alongside Maeve as riots ensued and explosions went off in skyscrapers. The longer term is left unsure, and it isn’t clear what is going to occur subsequent. Whereas Paul actually was a essential forged member for this season, it isn’t totally sure if he’ll be returning for Season 4.
Thandie Newton Is Keen To Act ‘With Extra Function’ In Season 4
After we left Thandie Newton’s Maeve on the finish of the third season, she was left standing alongside Aaron Paul’s Caleb getting ready to face a brand new world that was free from the algorithmic reign of Vincent Cassel’s Serac. The place she goes from right here is unsure, each for us and the character, however on the subject of what Newton needs from her character on this newly-announced season, the actress informed Deadline that she needs to see Maeve act “with extra goal” in her steps ahead, whether or not which means exploring this new world she helped create or venturing off to the Valley Past as a way to attempt to discover her daughter.
She needs her to have a spotlight and willpower in no matter route she ventures subsequent. Here is what Newton stated:
I might like to see Maeve with extra intent on what she’s doing, with extra goal. I feel that it’s not simply that I need to be the character, I feel that she defines and represents a whole…she personifies freedom, you recognize? A freedom that has but to be actually understood.
Will Season 4 Proceed In The Actual World Or Will Every little thing Return To The Parks?
In that vein, one is left to marvel, will Westworld proceed to concentrate on the actual world, significantly if it is on the verge of a revolution, or will the present discover a option to return to the parks? One may moderately think about it going both method — or possibly getting into a very totally different route.
In an interview, Jonathan Nolan responded to feedback about Westworld “rebooting” itself by claiming that it was at all times within the showrunners’ intentions to “reinvent itself each season.” He claims the present has a plan and that they’ve caught with the plan by way of the method, pushing in opposition to any arguments that recommend that Westworld is striving for one thing that wasn’t of their authentic design. If that is the case, regardless of the place it goes subsequent, Nolan suggests that there is a vacation spot in thoughts.
How Many Episodes Can We Anticipate In Season 4?
In Season 1 and Season 2, Westworld offered 10 episodes for every two-year block. However when Westworld premiered its third season earlier this yr, HBO solely confirmed eight episodes in whole. In reality, the season was scaled again in different methods, together with a tighter forged and a reworked style, however when it comes time for Season 4, ought to we count on the present to return to ten-episode seasons or will eight episodes be the brand new norm shifting ahead. The reply is not identified in the intervening time, although each appear quite attainable. If we needed to guess, HBO will most likely stick to the eight-episode format from this level ahead. Although the paid cable station hasn’t in the end confirmed what number of episodes followers ought to look forward to finding on this upcoming season.
Will Westworld Season 4 Be The Remaining Season?
When HBO introduced that Westworld can be returning for an additional season, it admittedly took a couple of individuals without warning. Whereas it wasn’t a shock, it is a high-budget, concept-heavy collection which hasn’t discovered the identical success — each critically, commercially, and ratings-wise —all through successive seasons. That is to not say that the nicely has gone bitter, however the sci-fi collection hasn’t discovered the identical phenomenal heights as its first season.
Finally, this choice makes one marvel if this recently-announced fourth season is, in reality, really meant to function a remaining season, offering an finish to some of the audacious and most elaborate reveals in HBO’s historical past (which is saying one thing). Actually, given the present’s want to finish every season with large questions and stunning twists, the alluring promise of a fourth and remaining season may show tantalizing for viewers who dropped out.
Neither the showrunners, the actors concerned, nor the station has urged that Westworld Season 4 would be the remaining season, however it might actually be an intriguing possibility. Finally, like all the pieces associated to Westworld, we’re left with main questions on what’s left in retailer for this hyped-up collection. When — or if — we get the solutions to any of those constantly-lingering questions, you’ll be able to at all times be sure you examine again at CinemaBlend to seek out out.
