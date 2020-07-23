What’s Love Got To Do With It: 5 Things I Still Love About The Tina Turner Biopic

Depart a Remark
I first noticed What’s Love Got to Do with It when I was in my early teenagers on cable TV. I was surprised by Tina Turner being a world celebrity who endured such a violent relationship. Celebrities nearly appeared invincible, so this was one of many first instances that I realized that well-known individuals bleed the identical as everybody else. I keep in mind being in awe of Turner’s power and the best way Angela Bassett introduced her story to life. Laurence Fishburne reworked himself so relentlessly into this despicable character that Ike Turner turned just like the boogie man, an actual monster to concern and dread.
Just lately, I determined to observe the film once more, and see if it held up all these years later. I wished to know if What’s Love Got to Do with It was simply as highly effective, memorable, and heartbreaking as I remembered. Watching it once more gave me a fair deeper respect for Tina Turner and everybody concerned in bringing What’s Love Got To Do with It to a world viewers. It additionally made me notice simply how a lot I adored this movie. It isn’t only a highly effective story, but additionally an incredible film.
The Empowering Story Of Tina Turner
What’s Love Got to Do with It is predicated on Tina Turner’s autobiography, Tina: My Life Story. It begins along with her being deserted at a younger age by her mom, then flash-forwards to her being a teen shifting in along with her mom and older sister. Her older sister works at a bar, and Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne) performs there.
Tina, recognized again then by her beginning identify Anna Mae Bullock, falls for Ike, so she practices singing each evening to impress him. Instantly, Ike sees her expertise and takes her beneath his wing. The two then start a relationship, marry, and change into a profitable duo. They don’t get a fairytale comfortable ending. Ike is bodily, emotionally, and mentally abusive to Tina. He’s additionally hooked on medication, so he typically acts irrational and paranoid.
Most of What’s Love Got To Do with It focuses on Tina Turner’s rise to fame and the abuse she experiences due to Ike’s jealousy and basic abusive nature. The violence is tough to observe, and much more stunning as a result of it’s primarily based on true occasions. In fact, some scenes are embellished for the sensationalization of films, however even when so, there isn’t any denying that Turner needed to survive a really violent, harmful, and life-threatening ordeal by the palms of her ex-husband.
Tina Turner’s story is so highly effective as a result of it reveals how simply anybody can change into the sufferer of abuse. Home abuse doesn’t know race, gender, sexuality, class standing, or fame stage. Abusers put their victims in a continuing cycle of dependency and concern that makes it laborious to flee. Seeing What’s Love Got to Do with It might help somebody in an abusive relationship see that they’re not alone, they usually can overcome this and have a greater life. The film is critical as a result of it’s inspiring.
The Magnificence Of The Costumes And Set Design
Aesthetics matter in movies, and I actually love and respect lovely costumes. What’s Love Got To Do with It has a number of the most standout set and costume designs I’ve ever seen. It’s one of many first issues I observed rewatching the movie. I had an “oh, I type of need all these outfits” second whereas watching. Every thing from Ike’s slick colourful fits to Tina’s sparkly efficiency clothes made me respect the main points and cautious consideration that the crew put into the costumes.
What’s Love Got to Do with It is aware of find out how to use vibrant colours, particularly throughout the 50s and 60s scenes. It was additionally enjoyable to observe the outfits change with the a long time. It was nearly as a lot a fast historical past of trend because it was a biopic. The props and units additionally stood out. The purple convertible, the homes, and even the recording studios all helped seize the eras within the movie. What’s Love Got to Do with It ought to positively get extra recognition for the costume and set designs.
The Hilarity Of Ike’s Hair Evolution And The Iconicness of Tina’s Hair Types
I’m positive Ike’s hairstyles had been primarily based on actual seems he had as a result of I can see a lot of his kinds being in trend on the time. Nonetheless, intentional or not, they acquired progressively worse and appeared to point his spiral in direction of madness. Whereas however, Tina’s hairstyles appeared to indicate extra confidence and discovering herself with them. Each acquired progressively higher till we acquired to the hairdo most related to Tina Turner’s iconic look.
The hairstyles in What’s Love Got to Do with It appeared to inform a narrative of the last decade, the person character, and the state of their psychological well being.
How The Movie Immortalizes Tina Turner As A Nice Performer And Robust Girl
“What’s Love Got To Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “The Greatest,” and “River Deep, Mountain Excessive” are timeless and a few of my favourite songs of all time. One of many causes that these songs have stood the check of time is Tina Turner’s superb vocal and performing skills. The movie showcases why Tina continues to rise to fame whereas many others fade away.
Not solely does she have an everlasting spirit, however she has the fervour and drive to proceed to entertain and amaze. Angela Bassett fully showcases the star that refused to burn out that’s Tina Turner.
The Manner It Showcases The Expertise Of The Predominant Actors
I’ve seen many films and TV reveals starring and that includes Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. They’re each nice actors and proven their skills in lots of initiatives, however there’s something so breathtaking about their performances in What’s Love Got to Do with It. Bassett’s efficiency scenes had been riveting to observe as a result of her facial expressions and mannerisms, even the arm muscle groups, felt like Tina Turner.
Laurence Fishburne actually made you wish to see him get his comeuppance, and usually, I root for his characters, so this was a significant departure from his common roles. In my view, it reveals actual expertise to play a despicable villain, much more so if it’s primarily based on an actual individual. And primarily based on what I’ve seen up to now from Fishburne, he actually reworked into this character. Each actors additionally took on these very dramatic roles, whereas nonetheless including a contact of comedy when crucial. I suppose any good drama has to indicate that even within the darkest hours, there may be nonetheless stuff that makes you snigger and proves you’re human.
The capacity to humanize Ike and Tina was additionally a significant power of each of those performances. Ike had moments that confirmed why he was such a tousled individual, and Tina had moments of vulnerability alongside along with her power.
It took me years to observe What’s Love Got to Do with It once more as a result of the violence stood out probably the most, however now I can respect all the fragile layers put into the movie. It feels actual, uncooked, and expertly crafted. It’s now a movie I would gladly watch repeatedly to see all the main points, inspirational moments, and superb performances.
