What’s Love Got To Do With It: 5 Things I Still Love About The Tina Turner Biopic

The Empowering Story Of Tina Turner

What’s Love Got to Do with It is predicated on Tina Turner’s autobiography, Tina: My Life Story. It begins along with her being deserted at a younger age by her mom, then flash-forwards to her being a teen shifting in along with her mom and older sister. Her older sister works at a bar, and Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne) performs there.

Tina, recognized again then by her beginning identify Anna Mae Bullock, falls for Ike, so she practices singing each evening to impress him. Instantly, Ike sees her expertise and takes her beneath his wing. The two then start a relationship, marry, and change into a profitable duo. They don’t get a fairytale comfortable ending. Ike is bodily, emotionally, and mentally abusive to Tina. He’s additionally hooked on medication, so he typically acts irrational and paranoid.